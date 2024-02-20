Many small business owners see 2024 as a ‘make or break’ year, survey shows

FILE - Ashley Crafton looks at tennis shoes at Shoe Stop in Wesleyan Park Plaza on Nov. 25, 2023, in Owensboro, Ky. About 40% of small business owners think 2024 will be a "make or break" year for their business, according to a survey by messaging service Slack.(Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP, File) Greg Eans

By Mae Anderson, The Associated Press

Posted February 20, 2024 10:40 am.

Last Updated February 20, 2024 10:42 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — About 40% of small business owners think 2024 will be a “make or break” year for their business, according to a survey by messaging service Slack.

After several years of dealing with the pandemic, rising inflation and a tight job market, some small businesses — 32% of respondents — aren’t sure they’ll make it through 2024.

Still, others are feeling optimistic about the future. Seventy-one percent of respondents said they are optimistic about the state of their business this year. But many are still facing tough issues like a volatile economy, a polarizing election on the horizon and declining sales.

In fact, 38% of small business owners said they’re more worried about their business as they enter 2024 than they were as 2023 started. And only only 26% are less worried.

Despite those concerns, almost three quarters of business owners said they’re taking steps to help improve their business. About half of the respondents said they’re expanding marketing efforts to bring in new customers, 45% said they’re setting money aside for emergency use, and 43% said they’re exploring new technologies to increase productivity and efficiency.

“The state of small businesses in 2024 reflects a clear desire to maximize efficiency with limited resources,” said Jaime DeLanghe, vice president of product management at Slack.

The survey included 2,000 small business owners — half of them in the tech or retail industries.

Mae Anderson, The Associated Press

Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.9% in January, grocery prices rise more slowly
Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.9% in January, grocery prices rise more slowly

Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.9 per cent last month, marking a sharper deceleration in price growth than expected by forecasters. Statistics Canada's consumer price index report released...

38m ago

Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary
Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary

Ontario's members of provincial parliament head back to the legislature today after a 10-week break from sitting and many eyes will likely be on the colleges and universities minister. The governing...

5h ago

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

5h ago

Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police
Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police

York Regional Police are trying to track down a driver they believe intentionally struck a man with his vehicle before fleeing following an altercation in Markham on the weekend. It happened on Saturday,...

11m ago

