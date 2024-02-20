Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 20, 2024 5:13 pm.

Last Updated February 20, 2024 5:26 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesdayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,217.53, down 38.08):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 46 cents, or 1.03 per cent, to $44.12 on 15.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 0.22 per cent, to $46.56 on 13.0 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 31 cents, or 0.93 per cent, to $32.99 on 11.4 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up 52 cents, or 1.25 per cent, to $42.30 on 10.7 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $85.43 on 9.2 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 61 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $132.55 on 8.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (TSX:L). Up $1.26, or 0.92 per cent, to $139.02. Canada’s largest grocery retailer is spending more than $2 billion to expand its empire with plans to build more than 40 new stores and renovate hundreds of others. Loblaw Cos. Ltd. announced Tuesday the record investment plan, which includes the expansion and relocation of 10 stores and renovations at 700 locations across its banners. The company, which owns the Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore and T&T banners, has a network of 2,500 stores across the country.

Methanex Corp. (TSX:MX). Down $6.69, or 10.54 per cent, to $56.81. Methanex Corp. says commercial production at its new methanol plant in Louisiana has been delayed due to complications during the late stages of its initial startup process. The company says there was significant damage to a large number of supporting refractory bricks at the Geismar 3 plant that will need to be replaced. Methanex says the specialty bricks will require time to procure and, as a result, management believes commercial production could be delayed up to the end of the third quarter of 2024. Based on preliminary findings, the company says it believes the issue relates to complications in the initial startup process and is not a plant design or construction issue. It says management believes the total capital cost of the plant will not significantly exceed the upper end of its guidance of US$1.3 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20,2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought
Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought

Police say the victims in a pair of North York shootings over the weekend were "completely and utterly innocent," and have identified the deceased victim as a father of four who recently came to Canada...

breaking

3h ago

Toronto woman mauled by 2 dogs says city report doesn't go far enough to prevent attacks
Toronto woman mauled by 2 dogs says city report doesn't go far enough to prevent attacks

A motion has been passed in the Economic and Community Development Committee recommending several actions to help prevent dog attacks, but a woman who was the victim of a mauling last year said it doesn't...

1h ago

Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly
Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly

Fines for parking offences are set to increase significantly in Toronto as the city aims to keep vehicles moving and collect some extra funds at the same time. A review by city staff that compared Toronto...

10m ago

Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care
Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care

A family pushed to despair after their autistic son was placed in a psychiatric ward because there was nowhere else for him to go have finally found their answer. Michelle and Sean Crooks have 24-year-old...

5h ago

Top Stories

Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought
Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought

Police say the victims in a pair of North York shootings over the weekend were "completely and utterly innocent," and have identified the deceased victim as a father of four who recently came to Canada...

breaking

3h ago

Toronto woman mauled by 2 dogs says city report doesn't go far enough to prevent attacks
Toronto woman mauled by 2 dogs says city report doesn't go far enough to prevent attacks

A motion has been passed in the Economic and Community Development Committee recommending several actions to help prevent dog attacks, but a woman who was the victim of a mauling last year said it doesn't...

1h ago

Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly
Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly

Fines for parking offences are set to increase significantly in Toronto as the city aims to keep vehicles moving and collect some extra funds at the same time. A review by city staff that compared Toronto...

10m ago

Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care
Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care

A family pushed to despair after their autistic son was placed in a psychiatric ward because there was nowhere else for him to go have finally found their answer. Michelle and Sean Crooks have 24-year-old...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Canada's inflation rate tumbles
Canada's inflation rate tumbles

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell significantly in January. Melissa Duggan looks at what that means for grocery prices and interest rates.

5h ago

2:54
MPPs return to Queen's Park after 10-week break
MPPs return to Queen's Park after 10-week break

It will be a busy return to the legislature for the first session of 2024. As Tina Yazdani reports, the Ford government will be introducing new legislation, and undoing unpopular ones, like Bill 124.

2h ago

1:55
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Raptors Scottie Barnes about his NBA All-Star Game debut and the history Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made at the game.

2:45
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day

A sunny start to the Family Day holiday before cloud cover moves in, bringing with it the potential for a few scattered flurries.
2:42
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood

A police command post has been set up near Jane and Driftwood after a pair of shootings took place. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from concerned residents.
More Videos