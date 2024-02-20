Noah Garden promoted by Major League Baseball to deputy commissioner of business and media

By The Associated Press

Posted February 20, 2024 10:25 am.

Last Updated February 20, 2024 10:26 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Garden has been promoted by Major League Baseball to deputy commissioner of business and media.

MLB said Tuesday the promotion was effective Jan. 1.

Garden becomes the second deputy commissioner alongside Dan Halem, who has been deputy commissioner for baseball administration and chief legal officer since December 2017.

The 52-year-old Garden joined MLB Advanced Media in January 2001 and became BAM’s executive vice president of revenue. He was promoted to MLB’s executive vice president of commerce in December 2017 and chief revenue officer in August 2020.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

The Associated Press

Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.9% in January, grocery prices rise more slowly
Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.9% in January, grocery prices rise more slowly

Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.9 per cent last month, marking a sharper deceleration in price growth than expected by forecasters. Statistics Canada's consumer price index report released...

39m ago

Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary
Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary

Ontario's members of provincial parliament head back to the legislature today after a 10-week break from sitting and many eyes will likely be on the colleges and universities minister. The governing...

5h ago

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

5h ago

Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police
Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police

York Regional Police are trying to track down a driver they believe intentionally struck a man with his vehicle before fleeing following an altercation in Markham on the weekend. It happened on Saturday,...

12m ago

