‘Frisky duo’: Driver charged in crash near Peterborough after allegedly attempting to have sex with passenger

A 20-year-old driver was charged after allegedly attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger and crashing into a ditch near Peterborough, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.

Peterborough County OPP said its officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in Asphodel-Norwood Township at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Police arrived on the scene and located a vehicle in a ditch. Emergency services and an ORNGE Air helicopter were called due to the severity of the crash. The driver and passenger were injured and rushed to a local hospital.

The severity of their injuries is unclear.

An OPP spokesperson said the investigation revealed the driver and passenger were attempting to have sexual intercourse while the vehicle was in motion, resulting in the rollover.

The driver allegedly told police they saw a deer in the roadway, causing the driver to steer off the road and crash into a tree. OPP noted that during a conversation at the scene, an officer detected the alcohol on the driver’s breath.

A 20-year-old individual was charged with dangerous operation and is facing an impaired driving offence. The driver is expected to appear in court at a later date.