‘Frisky duo’: Driver charged in crash near Peterborough after allegedly attempting to have sex with passenger

OPP
An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 20, 2024 4:45 pm.

Last Updated February 20, 2024 4:58 pm.

A 20-year-old driver was charged after allegedly attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger and crashing into a ditch near Peterborough, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.

Peterborough County OPP said its officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in Asphodel-Norwood Township at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Police arrived on the scene and located a vehicle in a ditch. Emergency services and an ORNGE Air helicopter were called due to the severity of the crash. The driver and passenger were injured and rushed to a local hospital.

The severity of their injuries is unclear.

An OPP spokesperson said the investigation revealed the driver and passenger were attempting to have sexual intercourse while the vehicle was in motion, resulting in the rollover.

The driver allegedly told police they saw a deer in the roadway, causing the driver to steer off the road and crash into a tree. OPP noted that during a conversation at the scene, an officer detected the alcohol on the driver’s breath.

A 20-year-old individual was charged with dangerous operation and is facing an impaired driving offence. The driver is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought
Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought

Police say the victims in a pair of North York shootings over the weekend were "completely and utterly innocent," and have identified the deceased victim as a father of four who recently came to Canada...

breaking

3h ago

Toronto woman mauled by 2 dogs says city report doesn't go far enough to prevent attacks
Toronto woman mauled by 2 dogs says city report doesn't go far enough to prevent attacks

A motion has been passed in the Economic and Community Development Committee recommending several actions to help prevent dog attacks, but a woman who was the victim of a mauling last year said it doesn't...

1h ago

Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly
Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly

Fines for parking offences are set to increase significantly in Toronto as the city aims to keep vehicles moving and collect some extra funds at the same time. A review by city staff that compared Toronto...

8m ago

Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care
Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care

A family pushed to despair after their autistic son was placed in a psychiatric ward because there was nowhere else for him to go have finally found their answer. Michelle and Sean Crooks have 24-year-old...

5h ago

Top Stories

Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought
Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought

Police say the victims in a pair of North York shootings over the weekend were "completely and utterly innocent," and have identified the deceased victim as a father of four who recently came to Canada...

breaking

3h ago

Toronto woman mauled by 2 dogs says city report doesn't go far enough to prevent attacks
Toronto woman mauled by 2 dogs says city report doesn't go far enough to prevent attacks

A motion has been passed in the Economic and Community Development Committee recommending several actions to help prevent dog attacks, but a woman who was the victim of a mauling last year said it doesn't...

1h ago

Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly
Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly

Fines for parking offences are set to increase significantly in Toronto as the city aims to keep vehicles moving and collect some extra funds at the same time. A review by city staff that compared Toronto...

8m ago

Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care
Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care

A family pushed to despair after their autistic son was placed in a psychiatric ward because there was nowhere else for him to go have finally found their answer. Michelle and Sean Crooks have 24-year-old...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Canada's inflation rate tumbles
Canada's inflation rate tumbles

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell significantly in January. Melissa Duggan looks at what that means for grocery prices and interest rates.

5h ago

2:54
MPPs return to Queen's Park after 10-week break
MPPs return to Queen's Park after 10-week break

It will be a busy return to the legislature for the first session of 2024. As Tina Yazdani reports, the Ford government will be introducing new legislation, and undoing unpopular ones, like Bill 124.

2h ago

1:55
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Raptors Scottie Barnes about his NBA All-Star Game debut and the history Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made at the game.

2:45
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day

A sunny start to the Family Day holiday before cloud cover moves in, bringing with it the potential for a few scattered flurries.
2:42
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood

A police command post has been set up near Jane and Driftwood after a pair of shootings took place. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from concerned residents.
More Videos