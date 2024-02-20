Personal cyber insurance nascent but growing in demand as digital crimes increase

As the number of cyberattacks grows, more people are seeking out personal cyber insurance. A woman types on a laptop on a train in New Jersey on May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jenny Kane

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted February 20, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 20, 2024 4:12 am.

TORONTO — When it comes to protecting against cyberattacks, identity theft and other digital crimes, Canadians have been hearing the same advice for years: vary your passwords, use two-factor authentication and consider a virtual private network to mask your location. 

Yet tens of thousands of Canadians fall prey to cybercrime every year, so some are adding a new tool to their arsenal: personal cyber insurance.

Depending on the provider and plan, such coverage may include everything from the unauthorized use of bank accounts or credit cards to counselling and social media monitoring in the event one is cyber bullied. Some plans help with restoring data and access to computers or digital home systems. Others give customers professional help if someone is trying to extort them online.

While insurance covering these kinds of incidents is still relatively new, interest in it is growing in tandem with the number of cybercrimes, insurance and online crime experts say.

Statistics Canada data shows the number of police-reported cybercrimes in the country hit 74,073 in 2022, up from 71,727 in 2021 and 33,893 in 2018. (Experts have long said cybercrime is under-reported because of the stigma and embarrassment that can be associated with being duped.)

“You can be the most careful person in terms of online security, you can be doing everything right … but the fact remains that as careful you may be, you can fall victim to a cyberattack through no fault of your own,” said Carolyn Boris, vice-president and product developer manager of insurer Chubb’s personal risk services.

In a 2022 survey of 1,605 Canadians and Americans, Chubb found 39 per cent, or two in five respondents, had purchased a personal cyber insurance policy.

Chubb has been offering such insurance since 2017. Through the company, Canadians can purchase insurance that will replace lost or stolen digital property or money from attacks and ensure customers have a place to go, if their home is made uninhabitable. Chubb also has coverage that pays expenses related to hiring public relations, legal, and digital forensic firms to aid in the recovery from cybercrimes.

Customers can opt for as little as $25,000 in coverage or as much as $500,000. They pay as little as $127 per year “and it goes up from there,” Boris said.

The number of people opting for the insurance has steadily ticked up and Boris expects that trajectory to continue as cyberattacks show no signs of slowing down and begin to make use of advances in generative artificial intelligence.

Molly Reynolds, a partner at the Torys LLP law firm, first heard about cyberinsurance about two years ago and noticed it was predominantly in the U.S. and in some cases, offered as part of a home ownership policy.

The coverage is “definitely nascent” and the bulk of attacks target businesses rather than individuals, but she still foresees more people taking out personal cyber insurance policies.

“I don’t know if it will be wildly popular across the whole population, but you can imagine people in particular industries or, for example, people who are very high net worth, running family companies, where they have almost business-level cybersecurity risks, (would sign up for it),” she said.

Social media influencers may also benefit from such insurance products, especially if it covers loss of income or interrupted access to accounts or devices, Reynolds added.

But she warns people interested in the insurance that “a lot of the really serious consequences of cybercrime aren’t compensable through insurance.”

“A lot of the harm is really around reputational, emotional and sort of intangible categories, where the insurance isn’t going to help that much,” she said.

Still, Nesha Baggan-Belasco maintains personal cyber insurance can be worth it, especially when you compare “the amount you’re paying every month compared to what you could possibly lose.”

“You see the examples on the news every single day of people being taken advantage of just for simply logging on to the wrong website,” said the senior manager of product development at Aviva Canada’s personal insurance business.

“They thought they logged on to their bank website and it’s actually not a bank website, and their account has been wiped. This is becoming more and more common, unfortunately.”

Aviva Canada began offering personal cyber insurance last August. Its coverage has a starting price of $6 per month and offers help with online fraud, computer and home systems attacks, identity theft, data breaches and cyber bullying and extortion.

Because the coverage is so new, Aviva Canada is still getting a sense of who their most likely customers are and what their top claims will be, Baggan-Belasco said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

15h ago

Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale
Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale

A 19-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by at least two vehicles in Rosedale. Police say they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and the Bloor Street ramp just...

15h ago

3 arrested, including 1 teen, in Oshawa home invasion
3 arrested, including 1 teen, in Oshawa home invasion

Three people have been arrested and another suspect is wanted in a home invasion in Oshawa Saturday evening. Durham police say they were called to reports of a break-and-enter at a residence near Southgate...

15h ago

2 vehicles, 3 pedestrians involved in collision in Mississauga
2 vehicles, 3 pedestrians involved in collision in Mississauga

Two vehicles and three pedestrians have been involved in a collision in Mississauga on Monday afternoon. Police responded to a call at approximately 3:05 p.m. of a collision in the Burnhamthorpe Road...

12h ago

Top Stories

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

15h ago

Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale
Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale

A 19-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by at least two vehicles in Rosedale. Police say they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and the Bloor Street ramp just...

15h ago

3 arrested, including 1 teen, in Oshawa home invasion
3 arrested, including 1 teen, in Oshawa home invasion

Three people have been arrested and another suspect is wanted in a home invasion in Oshawa Saturday evening. Durham police say they were called to reports of a break-and-enter at a residence near Southgate...

15h ago

2 vehicles, 3 pedestrians involved in collision in Mississauga
2 vehicles, 3 pedestrians involved in collision in Mississauga

Two vehicles and three pedestrians have been involved in a collision in Mississauga on Monday afternoon. Police responded to a call at approximately 3:05 p.m. of a collision in the Burnhamthorpe Road...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Raptors Scottie Barnes about his NBA All-Star Game debut and the history Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made at the game.

13h ago

2:45
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day

A sunny start to the Family Day holiday before cloud cover moves in, bringing with it the potential for a few scattered flurries.
2:42
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood

A police command post has been set up near Jane and Driftwood after a pair of shootings took place. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from concerned residents.
2:38
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results

Lindsay Dunn hears from the competitors from the NBA All-Star Saturday night events.

2:17
Rafah offensive looms large at Munich Security Conference
Rafah offensive looms large at Munich Security Conference

The U.N.’s top court has rejected a request to safeguard the southern Gaza city that Israeli forces are poised to invade. Caryn Ceolin with the appeals for restraint in Rafah as Israel reaffirms its intentions.
More Videos