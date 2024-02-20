Polish farmers block Ukraine’s border as they intensify protests against non-EU imports

By The Associated Press

Posted February 20, 2024 6:57 am.

Last Updated February 20, 2024 7:12 am.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish farmers blocked border crossings with Ukraine, burned tires and spilled grain from train wagons on Tuesday as they intensified a nationwide protest against the import of Ukrainian foods and European Union environmental policies.

Farmers from Spain to Italy to Belgium have been protesting recently, worried that EU plans to place limits on the use of chemicals and on greenhouse gas emissions will result in a reduction in production and income. They are also in revolt against competition from non-EU countries, in particular Ukraine, a large producer of agricultural goods.

Polish farmers held protests in more than 180 places, blocking access routes to border crossings with Ukraine. They drove tractors across junctions and highway entrances and exits near cities including Warsaw, Poznan and Wroclaw.

The protests are a growing source of tensions between Ukraine and neighbors across its Western border who support its efforts to fight off Russia’s invasion but are facing pressure from farmers who say Ukrainian grain and other food imports are damaging their livelihoods by creating a glut on the market that pushes down prices.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy singled out the protesting Polish farmers in his nightly address Monday, saying their actions indicated an “erosion of solidarity.”

“Near Kupiansk, close to the Russian border, where enemy artillery does not cease, news from the border with Poland seems outright mocking,” said Zelenskyy.

More protests were expected Thursday in central and Eastern Europe. Farmers complain that the 27-nation EU’s policies on the environment and other matters are a financial burden and make their products more expensive than non-EU imports.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary
Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary

Ontario's members of provincial parliament head back to the legislature today after a 10-week break from sitting and many eyes will likely be on the colleges and universities minister. The governing...

2h ago

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

1h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting Tuesday, the City begins construction work on a stretch of King Street in...

1h ago

Statistics Canada to release January inflation report today
Statistics Canada to release January inflation report today

Statistics Canada is set to release its January consumer price index report this morning. The report is expected to show inflation slowed last month after rising in December to 3.4 per cent. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary
Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary

Ontario's members of provincial parliament head back to the legislature today after a 10-week break from sitting and many eyes will likely be on the colleges and universities minister. The governing...

2h ago

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

1h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting Tuesday, the City begins construction work on a stretch of King Street in...

1h ago

Statistics Canada to release January inflation report today
Statistics Canada to release January inflation report today

Statistics Canada is set to release its January consumer price index report this morning. The report is expected to show inflation slowed last month after rising in December to 3.4 per cent. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Raptors Scottie Barnes about his NBA All-Star Game debut and the history Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made at the game.

16h ago

2:45
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day

A sunny start to the Family Day holiday before cloud cover moves in, bringing with it the potential for a few scattered flurries.
2:42
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood

A police command post has been set up near Jane and Driftwood after a pair of shootings took place. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from concerned residents.
2:38
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results

Lindsay Dunn hears from the competitors from the NBA All-Star Saturday night events.

2:17
Rafah offensive looms large at Munich Security Conference
Rafah offensive looms large at Munich Security Conference

The U.N.’s top court has rejected a request to safeguard the southern Gaza city that Israeli forces are poised to invade. Caryn Ceolin with the appeals for restraint in Rafah as Israel reaffirms its intentions.
More Videos