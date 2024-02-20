Pressure mounts on South Africa’s ruling party as unemployment rises again ahead of election

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures while standing next to Speaker of the National Assembly of South Africa Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula ahead of his state of the nation address at the City Hall in Cape Town Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Rodger Bosch/pool photo via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 20, 2024 8:00 am.

Last Updated February 20, 2024 8:12 am.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s unemployment rate, already the highest in the world, rose to 32.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to official government figures released on Tuesday.

The Quarterly Labor Force Survey reported that the number of unemployed working-age people in South Africa rose to 7.9 million after 46,000 more became unemployed in the last three months of 2023, increasing from 31.9%.

The news is a blow to the ruling African National Congress party as it faces its steepest election test ever in a few months. The desperately high unemployment rate is a key voter issue.

Unemployment among those aged 15-24 was 59.4% at the end of last year as Africa’s most advanced economy continued to struggle to create jobs for young people entering the workforce.

The ANC has been in government since the end of the apartheid system of white minority rule in 1994 but has seen its support gradually wane over the last 30 years, largely because of its failure to deliver jobs, housing and services to millions of poor people.

Several polls predict the ANC may dip below 50% of the vote in this year’s national election, which would be a landmark moment in South African politics. If the ANC loses its majority, it would need to go into coalition to remain in government and keep President Cyril Ramaphosa in office for a second and final five-year term.

A coalition has never happened on a national level in South Africa and it would end the dominance of the party once led by Nelson Mandela. The warning signs for the ANC came in local elections in 2021 when the party received less than 50% in a vote for the first time.

South Africa’s main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, is exploring the possibility of its own coalition agreement with numerous other smaller parties, hoping it might force the ANC out of government completely.

The date of this year’s election has not yet been announced. It’s expected to take place between May and August.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary
Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary

Ontario's members of provincial parliament head back to the legislature today after a 10-week break from sitting and many eyes will likely be on the colleges and universities minister. The governing...

2h ago

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

1h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting Tuesday, the City begins construction work on a stretch of King Street in...

1h ago

Statistics Canada to release January inflation report today
Statistics Canada to release January inflation report today

Statistics Canada is set to release its January consumer price index report this morning. The report is expected to show inflation slowed last month after rising in December to 3.4 per cent. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary
Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary

Ontario's members of provincial parliament head back to the legislature today after a 10-week break from sitting and many eyes will likely be on the colleges and universities minister. The governing...

2h ago

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

1h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting Tuesday, the City begins construction work on a stretch of King Street in...

1h ago

Statistics Canada to release January inflation report today
Statistics Canada to release January inflation report today

Statistics Canada is set to release its January consumer price index report this morning. The report is expected to show inflation slowed last month after rising in December to 3.4 per cent. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Raptors Scottie Barnes about his NBA All-Star Game debut and the history Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made at the game.

16h ago

2:45
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day

A sunny start to the Family Day holiday before cloud cover moves in, bringing with it the potential for a few scattered flurries.
2:42
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood

A police command post has been set up near Jane and Driftwood after a pair of shootings took place. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from concerned residents.
2:38
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results

Lindsay Dunn hears from the competitors from the NBA All-Star Saturday night events.

2:17
Rafah offensive looms large at Munich Security Conference
Rafah offensive looms large at Munich Security Conference

The U.N.’s top court has rejected a request to safeguard the southern Gaza city that Israeli forces are poised to invade. Caryn Ceolin with the appeals for restraint in Rafah as Israel reaffirms its intentions.
More Videos