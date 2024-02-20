Rebels linked to the Islamic State group kill at least two dozen civilians in eastern Congo

By Jean-yves Kamale, The Associated Press

Posted February 20, 2024 1:36 pm.

Last Updated February 20, 2024 1:42 pm.

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Extremist rebels in eastern Congo have killed at least two dozen civilians in separate attacks this week, local authorities and a civil society group said Tuesday.

Rebels with the Allied Democratic Forces, which has ties to the Islamic State group, killed 13 people in Mambasa territory of Ituri province on Tuesday, said Christophe Munyanderu, coordinator for the Convention for the Respect of Human Rights.

Most of the victims were killed in their homes, he said.

In neighboring North Kivu province, the ADF killed at least 11 people with machetes and guns in Beni territory on Monday, said Col. Charles Ehuta Omeonga, the area’s administrator.

Civilians were also targeted in their homes, and the death toll is likely higher because some people are missing, he said.

Violence has been simmering for years in eastern Congo, where about 120 armed groups fight for power, land, minerals or the safety of their communities.

In recent years, ADF attacks have intensified and spread towards Goma, eastern Congo’s main city, as well as Ituri province.

Rights groups and the United Nations have accused the ADF of killing hundreds of people and abducting even more, including a significant number of children.

Jean-yves Kamale, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought
Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought

Police say the victims in a pair of North York shootings over the weekend were "completely and utterly innocent," and have identified the deceased victim as a father of four who recently came to Canada...

breaking

20m ago

Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care
Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care

A family pushed to despair after their autistic son was placed in a psychiatric ward because there was nowhere else for him to go have finally found their answer. Michelle and Sean Crooks have 24-year-old...

2h ago

Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police
Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police

York Regional Police are trying to track down a driver they believe intentionally struck a man with his vehicle before fleeing following an altercation in Markham on the weekend. It happened on Saturday,...

3h ago

NHL upholds five-game suspension for Maple Leafs' Rielly
NHL upholds five-game suspension for Maple Leafs' Rielly

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly had his five-game suspension upheld by commissioner Gary Bettman following an in-person appeal hearing, the league announced Tuesday. https://twitter.com/PR_NHL/status/1759994299171721451 The...

breaking

1h ago

Top Stories

Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought
Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought

Police say the victims in a pair of North York shootings over the weekend were "completely and utterly innocent," and have identified the deceased victim as a father of four who recently came to Canada...

breaking

20m ago

Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care
Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care

A family pushed to despair after their autistic son was placed in a psychiatric ward because there was nowhere else for him to go have finally found their answer. Michelle and Sean Crooks have 24-year-old...

2h ago

Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police
Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police

York Regional Police are trying to track down a driver they believe intentionally struck a man with his vehicle before fleeing following an altercation in Markham on the weekend. It happened on Saturday,...

3h ago

NHL upholds five-game suspension for Maple Leafs' Rielly
NHL upholds five-game suspension for Maple Leafs' Rielly

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly had his five-game suspension upheld by commissioner Gary Bettman following an in-person appeal hearing, the league announced Tuesday. https://twitter.com/PR_NHL/status/1759994299171721451 The...

breaking

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Canada's inflation rate tumbles
Canada's inflation rate tumbles

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell significantly in January. Melissa Duggan looks at what that means for grocery prices and interest rates.

2h ago

2:54
MPPs return to Queen's Park after 10-week break
MPPs return to Queen's Park after 10-week break

It will be a busy return to the legislature for the first session of 2024. As Tina Yazdani reports, the Ford government will be introducing new legislation, and undoing unpopular ones, like Bill 124.

20h ago

1:55
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Raptors Scottie Barnes about his NBA All-Star Game debut and the history Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made at the game.

22h ago

2:45
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day

A sunny start to the Family Day holiday before cloud cover moves in, bringing with it the potential for a few scattered flurries.
2:42
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood

A police command post has been set up near Jane and Driftwood after a pair of shootings took place. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from concerned residents.
More Videos