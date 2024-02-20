SIU investigating fatal police involved shooting in Kitchener

The Special Investigations Unit is looking into a fatal shooting in Kitchener involving regional police.

Police sent out a social media post around 10 p.m. on Monday night, announcing a heavy police presence around Brybeck Crescent and Karn Street, near Victoria and Belmont.

40 minutes later, another post announced there had been a shooting incident and the SIU had invoked its mandate.

Police were still on scene early Tuesday morning, with police tape across Brybeck at Karn, blocking off that portion of the street.

The SIU has since indicated that police were called for a disturbance in the area around 9 p.m. on Monday.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man holding an “edged weapon”, leading to an interaction and one officer discharging his firearm, hitting the man.

The SIU has identified that wounded man as a 31-year-old, as they said he was transported to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case – anyone who may have information that could assist the SIU in their investigation is asked to reach out to the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

Witness submissions can also be provided online here.

Brybeck was the street where 20-year-old Beau Baker was fatally shot in a police interaction in April of 2015, in a case that raised questions about use of force during mental health crises.