SIU investigating fatal police involved shooting in Kitchener

Kitchener SIU investigation
Police on scene in the Brybeck Crescent area of Kitchener, after a police-involved shooting on February 20, 2024.

By Mark Douglas

Posted February 20, 2024 9:18 am.

Last Updated February 20, 2024 9:19 am.

The Special Investigations Unit is looking into a fatal shooting in Kitchener involving regional police.

Police sent out a social media post around 10 p.m. on Monday night, announcing a heavy police presence around Brybeck Crescent and Karn Street, near Victoria and Belmont.

40 minutes later, another post announced there had been a shooting incident and the SIU had invoked its mandate.

Police were still on scene early Tuesday morning, with police tape across Brybeck at Karn, blocking off that portion of the street.

The SIU has since indicated that police were called for a disturbance in the area around 9 p.m. on Monday.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man holding an “edged weapon”, leading to an interaction and one officer discharging his firearm, hitting the man.

The SIU has identified that wounded man as a 31-year-old, as they said he was transported to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case – anyone who may have information that could assist the SIU in their investigation is asked to reach out to the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

Witness submissions can also be provided online here.

Brybeck was the street where 20-year-old Beau Baker was fatally shot in a police interaction in April of 2015, in a case that raised questions about use of force during mental health crises.

Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.9% in January, grocery prices rise more slowly
Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.9% in January, grocery prices rise more slowly

Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.9 per cent last month, marking a sharper deceleration in price growth than expected by forecasters. Statistics Canada's consumer price index report released...

updated

18m ago

Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary
Ontario legislature resumes with lingering questions on plan for post-secondary

Ontario's members of provincial parliament head back to the legislature today after a 10-week break from sitting and many eyes will likely be on the colleges and universities minister. The governing...

3h ago

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

3h ago

Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months
Road construction, TTC track work to impact King Street for next 10 months

Construction is nothing new for Toronto residents but for one busy downtown neighbourhood, it's about to get worse. Starting Tuesday, the City begins construction work on a stretch of King Street in...

3h ago

