Student in Colorado campus killing was roommate of 1 of the victims, police say

This booking photo provided by the Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Department shows Nicholas Jordan, 25, who was arrested Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in the shooting deaths of two people in a dorm room last week at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. Jordan was jailed on two counts of first-degree murder. (Colorado Springs Police Department via AP)

By Jesse Bedayn And Colleen Slevin, The Associated Press

Posted February 20, 2024 12:12 pm.

Last Updated February 20, 2024 12:27 pm.

DENVER (AP) — A student arrested in the shootings of two people who were found dead in a dorm room last week at a Colorado college was the roommate of one of the victims, police said Tuesday.

Nicholas Jordan, 25, is suspected of killing Samuel Knopp, 24, and Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs on Friday.

Jordan lived with Knopp at the university about 69 miles (111 kilometers) south of Denver, Colorado Springs police spokeperson Caitlin Ford. Ford did not know Montgomery’s relationship to the two men and did not have any information about what may have motivated the shooting.

Jordan was a student at the university at the time, university spokesperson Jenna Press. Knopp was also a student, but Montgomery was not enrolled, police said.

Jordan, who is from Detroit, was arrested Monday on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. Jordan is being represented by an attorney from the state public defender’s office, according to court records. It does not comment on its cases. A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

After getting an arrest warrant, the police’s motor vehicle theft unit found Jordan in a car and the tactical enforcement unit took him into custody in Colorado Springs, police announced on the social media platform X.

Dozens gathered for a memorial walk Monday at the school, which is home to more than 11,000 students and nearly 2,000 faculty and staff.

Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care
Ontario family finds home for autistic son after 16 months in hospital as countless others wait for care

A family pushed to despair after their autistic son was placed in a psychiatric ward because there was nowhere else for him to go have finally found their answer. Michelle and Sean Crooks have 24-year-old...

43m ago

Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police
Driver purposely struck man with vehicle in Markham then fled: police

York Regional Police are trying to track down a driver they believe intentionally struck a man with his vehicle before fleeing following an altercation in Markham on the weekend. It happened on Saturday,...

1h ago

Police to update fatal shooting at North York bus stop
Police to update fatal shooting at North York bus stop

Toronto police are set to provide an update on a shooting in North York over the weekend that left one man dead. The fatal shooting in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area came less than 24 hours...

42m ago

NHL upholds five-game suspension for Maple Leafs' Rielly
NHL upholds five-game suspension for Maple Leafs' Rielly

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly had his five-game suspension upheld by commissioner Gary Bettman following an in-person appeal hearing, the league announced Tuesday. https://twitter.com/PR_NHL/status/1759994299171721451 The...

breaking

7m ago

2:54
MPPs return to Queen's Park after 10-week break
MPPs return to Queen's Park after 10-week break

It will be a busy return to the legislature for the first session of 2024. As Tina Yazdani reports, the Ford government will be introducing new legislation, and undoing unpopular ones, like Bill 124.

19h ago

1:55
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history
Raptors' Barnes and Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander make NBA history

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Raptors Scottie Barnes about his NBA All-Star Game debut and the history Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made at the game.

21h ago

2:45
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day
Mix of sun and cloud but seasonal temps for Family Day

A sunny start to the Family Day holiday before cloud cover moves in, bringing with it the potential for a few scattered flurries.
2:42
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood
Police search for suspect after two shootings in less than 24 hours in same neighbourhood

A police command post has been set up near Jane and Driftwood after a pair of shootings took place. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from concerned residents.
2:38
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results
Raptors' Barnes Challenges Skills Competition Results

Lindsay Dunn hears from the competitors from the NBA All-Star Saturday night events.

