Taekwondo instructor killed his 7-year-old student and the boy’s parents, Sydney police say

Police investigate at a crime scene in Sydney, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. A taekwondo instructor killed a 7-year-old student at his academy and the boy's parents before going to a Sydney hospital with stab and slash wounds on his body, police said Wednesday. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP Image via AP) AAP IMAGE

By Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Posted February 20, 2024 11:02 pm.

Last Updated February 20, 2024 11:12 pm.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A taekwondo instructor killed a 7-year-old student at his academy and the boy’s parents before going to a Sydney hospital with stab and slash wounds on his body, police said Wednesday.

Kwang Kyung Yoo, owner of the Lion’s Taekwondo and Martial Arts Academy and known to his students as Master Lion, will eventually be charged with three counts of murder, Homicide Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty said.

The crimes were discovered after the instructor admitted himself to a hospital on Monday night suffering “stab wounds or slash wounds” to his chest, stomach and arms, Doherty said. He said the man told police he had been attacked in a supermarket carpark.

Police allege Yoo killed Min Cho, 41, and her son at his academy after a class on Monday before driving to their home, where he killed Cho’s husband and the boy’s father, Steven Cho, 39. Police did not officially release the victims’ names, but the adults were identified in media reports.

Police discovered the bodies Tuesday and arrested Yoo at the hospital.

Police have yet to reveal a motive. They knew all four were born in South Korea and the slain boy had been a regular taekwondo student.

“We’re still establishing what other connections or … what other relationships may have been or may not have been,” Doherty said.

Unnamed police sources told media the mother and son were strangled. The father was stabbed to death. Police have yet to determine how Yoo’s injuries were inflicted.

“It’s not only tragic in the circumstances, but the consequences were cataclysmic. We’ve just lost three people from one family who’ve had their lives taken away,” Doherty added.

Yoo drove the woman’s BMW sedan from the academy to the family home and then to the Sydney hospital, media reported.

He underwent surgery for his wounds and understood that he was under arrest, Doherty said.

“There was no warnings, from what we have gathered so far. It was out of the blue. It wasn’t something that was forewarned or planned,” Doherty said.

The maximum penalty for someone convicted of murder in New South Wales state is life imprisonment, with a standard non-parole period of 20 years for the murder of an adult and 25 years for the murder of a child.

Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto woman mauled by 2 dogs says city report doesn't go far enough to prevent attacks
Toronto woman mauled by 2 dogs says city report doesn't go far enough to prevent attacks

A motion has been passed in the Economic and Community Development Committee recommending several actions to help prevent dog attacks, but a woman who was the victim of a mauling last year said it doesn't...

31m ago

Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly
Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly

Fines for parking offences are set to increase significantly in Toronto as the city aims to keep vehicles moving and collect some extra funds at the same time. A review by city staff that compared Toronto...

5h ago

Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought
Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought

Police say the victims in a pair of North York shootings over the weekend were "completely and utterly innocent," and have identified the deceased victim as a father of four who recently came to Canada...

4h ago

'Frisky duo': Driver charged in crash near Peterborough after allegedly attempting to have sex with passenger
'Frisky duo': Driver charged in crash near Peterborough after allegedly attempting to have sex with passenger

A 20-year-old driver was charged after allegedly attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger and crashing into a ditch near Peterborough, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. Peterborough...

6h ago

Top Stories

Toronto woman mauled by 2 dogs says city report doesn't go far enough to prevent attacks
Toronto woman mauled by 2 dogs says city report doesn't go far enough to prevent attacks

A motion has been passed in the Economic and Community Development Committee recommending several actions to help prevent dog attacks, but a woman who was the victim of a mauling last year said it doesn't...

31m ago

Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly
Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly

Fines for parking offences are set to increase significantly in Toronto as the city aims to keep vehicles moving and collect some extra funds at the same time. A review by city staff that compared Toronto...

5h ago

Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought
Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought

Police say the victims in a pair of North York shootings over the weekend were "completely and utterly innocent," and have identified the deceased victim as a father of four who recently came to Canada...

4h ago

'Frisky duo': Driver charged in crash near Peterborough after allegedly attempting to have sex with passenger
'Frisky duo': Driver charged in crash near Peterborough after allegedly attempting to have sex with passenger

A 20-year-old driver was charged after allegedly attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger and crashing into a ditch near Peterborough, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. Peterborough...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

4:04
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man

Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.

4h ago

3:19
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’

Police have released images of at least one suspect wanted in the deadly bus stop shootings in North York. Shauna Hunt with the latest from investigators who say the victims were completely innocent.

5h ago

2:25
Fines for more than 120 parking offences set to increase
Fines for more than 120 parking offences set to increase

New recommendations would see penalties for illegal on-street parking increase from $30 to $75 and parking in a bike lane may end up costing drivers $200. Mark McAllister breaks down what to expect.

6h ago

0:36
Canada's inflation rate tumbles
Canada's inflation rate tumbles

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell significantly in January. Melissa Duggan looks at what that means for grocery prices and interest rates.

11h ago

2:54
MPPs return to Queen's Park after 10-week break
MPPs return to Queen's Park after 10-week break

It will be a busy return to the legislature for the first session of 2024. As Tina Yazdani reports, the Ford government will be introducing new legislation, and undoing unpopular ones, like Bill 124.

9h ago

More Videos