US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. The Holy Grail of Investing by Tony Robbins and Christopher Zook, narrated by Jeremy Bobb, Tony Robbins and full cast (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

4. Six-Figure Side Hustle by Rachel Rodgers, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

5. Do the New You by Steven Furtick, narrated by the author (Faith Words)

6. How to Talk to Anyone by Leil Lowndes, narrated by Joyce Bean and the author (Brilliance Audio)

7. Motivation (963Hz) by Audible Sleep and Audio up, narrated by Scarlett Burke (Audible Originals)

8. Exposed by Sophie Elmhirst and Maria Luisa Tucker, narrated by Sophie Nélisse (Audible Originals)

9. Hidden Genius by Polina Marinova Pompliano, narrated by the author (Harriman House)

10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

Fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

2. The Teacher by Freida McFadden, narrated by Leslie Howard and Danny Montooth (Hollywood Upstairs Press)

3. Lone Wolf by Gregg Hurwitz, narrated by Scott Brick (Macmillan Audio)

4. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Penguin Audio)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

6. House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas, performed by Elizabeth Evans (Audible Studios)

7. The Bad Weather Friend by Dean Koontz, narrated by Ray Chase (Brilliance Audio)

8. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

9. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

10. At the River by Kendra Elliot, narrated by Teri Schnaubelt and Shaun Taylor-Corbett (Brilliance Audio)

