Utah 9-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of a family member

By The Associated Press

Posted February 20, 2024 3:17 pm.

Last Updated February 20, 2024 4:13 pm.

TOOELE, Utah (AP) — A 9-year-old child has been arrested in northern Utah for fatally shooting a family member in the head, police said Tuesday.

Officers from the Tooele City Police Department, located 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Salt Lake City, were dispatched to the family’s home Friday night after receiving reports that a man was unconscious and bleeding from his head.

They quickly determined that the 32-year-old had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was in critical condition, Cpl. Colbey Bentley said. First responders transported the man to a hospital near Salt Lake City, where he died from his injuries.

An ongoing investigation has led to the arrest of the victim’s 9-year-old family member. Police have not disclosed what type of familial connection the two shared. The child has not yet been charged and police have not identified either individual by name.

Bentley declined to share further details Tuesday on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including whether it was being investigated as a homicide.

The Associated Press

