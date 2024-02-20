Worried about a cyberattack? Here are tips to help protect your digital assets

As the number of cyberattacks grows, more people are seeking out personal cyber insurance. A screen to enter a password to a website is shown in Ottawa on Thursday July 22, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 20, 2024 4:05 am.

TORONTO — The number of cyberattacks victimizing Canadians has been steadily growing over the last decade and is projected to keep rising.

While anyone can become a target for nefarious attacks, there are a few steps experts say Canadians can take to protect themselves.

— Be careful where you enter your login information: Be wary of emails or links you click that bring up login requests. Hackers are known to spoof login pages and send them around, hoping someone will mistakenly fill their account information in. Carefully review the URL of the webpage seeking your information to ensure it is real and not a variation of the company site.

— Vary your passwords and don’t reuse them: Passwords should not be easy to guess or used across more than one account or website because if logins for one site are leaked, hackers can easily use them to gain access to other accounts.

— Use passkeys, when possible: Passkeys are a digital credential that can unlock accounts with a mere flash of your face or fingerprint scan on your phone. They are often more secure than passwords because there is no string of characters, numbers and symbols to memorize, making them harder to hack. They don’t need to be changed, can’t be stolen by someone guessing or peeking over your shoulder and there’s no way to accidentally use one on the wrong website.

— Consider a password manager: Password managers generate strong, unique passwords for each service you use, storing them in an encrypted account for easy use and cutting out the need to memorize a long list of logins.

— Use multi-factor authentication: This method requires users to approve their login attempts with a second round of verification, typically a code sent by email or through text. Multi-factor authentication can help users thwart unauthorized access to their accounts.

— Use a virtual private network: VPNs help users maintain their anonymity by masking their location, making it more difficult for others to monitor or intercept their online activities.

— Review your bank and credit card accounts regularly: Taking a peek at these accounts frequently can help you uncover unauthorized charges, which likely indicate your account has been compromised.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs
Residents uneasy after 2 people shot at same North York intersection within 24 hrs

Some residents in a North York neighbourhood say they're feeling uneasy after two people were shot while waiting for buses at the same intersection less than a day apart. Anna Gualtieri, 54, says she...

15h ago

Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale
Female cyclist, 19, critically injured after being struck by two vehicles in Rosedale

A 19-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by at least two vehicles in Rosedale. Police say they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and the Bloor Street ramp just...

15h ago

3 arrested, including 1 teen, in Oshawa home invasion
3 arrested, including 1 teen, in Oshawa home invasion

Three people have been arrested and another suspect is wanted in a home invasion in Oshawa Saturday evening. Durham police say they were called to reports of a break-and-enter at a residence near Southgate...

15h ago

2 vehicles, 3 pedestrians involved in collision in Mississauga
2 vehicles, 3 pedestrians involved in collision in Mississauga

Two vehicles and three pedestrians have been involved in a collision in Mississauga on Monday afternoon. Police responded to a call at approximately 3:05 p.m. of a collision in the Burnhamthorpe Road...

12h ago

