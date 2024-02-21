Can a healthier plant-based burger combat falling US sales? Beyond Meat hopes so

This image provided by Beyond Meat shows packaging for the latest iteration of the plant-based Beyond Burger. Beyond Meat, which has been struggling with falling U.S. demand, reformulated its burger to contain less fat and more protein. (Beyond Meat, Inc. via AP)

By Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Posted February 21, 2024 9:38 am.

Last Updated February 21, 2024 9:42 am.

Beyond Meat is revamping its signature plant-based burger, hoping that healthier ingredients will help it boost flagging U.S. sales.

The El Segundo, California-based company said Wednesday its new Beyond Burger patties and Beyond Beef grounds cut saturated fat by 60% by switching from canola and coconut oils to avocado oil. The new beef products also have less sodium and more protein.

The new products go on sale in the U.S. this spring.

Beyond Meat has updated its products before; this is the fourth generation of the Beyond Burger. But Beyond Meat Founder and CEO Ethan Brown said this is the biggest leap forward the brand has made since the Beyond Burger went on sale in 2016.

Brown said the company spent years developing the new recipe with input from nutritionists and doctors, trying to provide the benefits of plant-based eating in a burger that mimics the taste and texture of animal meat.

“Health is one of the top drivers to the plant-based meat category, and we feel a deep responsibility to deliver on that expectation for the consumer,” Brown told The Associated Press.

Beyond Meat is also under pressure to reverse declining U.S. sales. In the first nine months of 2023, the company’s U.S. revenue dropped 34% on weak consumer demand. The company said in November it was cutting 19% of its workforce and considering cutting some products, like jerky, and reducing its operations in China.

U.S. consumers’ doubts about the health of plant-based meat – fed partly by advertising from the meat industry – has been a consistent problem. The outgoing Beyond Burger contains 25% of the recommended daily intake of saturated fat, for example, and 17% of the recommended intake of sodium.

The new Beyond Burger significantly improves that health profile. It has 10% of the recommended intake of saturated fat and 14% of the recommended intake of sodium. A single patty has 230 calories, which is the same as the outgoing burger. For comparison, a Kroger-brand 80/20 beef patty has 290 calories.

Beyond Meat – which has always used pea protein in its burgers — also added protein from lentils, rice and faba beans to the new burger to improve chewiness and boost the protein. The burgers now have 21 grams of protein, compared to 19 grams of protein in 80/20 beef patties.

Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch
No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch

The spring feel is returning to the GTA on Wednesday with temperatures in the city staying well above the freezing mark for the next few days and no snow in the forecast for at least the rest of the month. A...

2h ago

Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged attacked last month; woman charged with murder
Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged attacked last month; woman charged with murder

A woman from Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder after a man she allegedly attacked last month went on to die in hospital. Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Danforth...

46m ago

Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say
Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say

Police say they are searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing a stolen vehicle in Pickering. Around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with Durham Regional Police Service were in the area...

0m ago

1 injured after vehicle crashes into building near King and Parliament
1 injured after vehicle crashes into building near King and Parliament

One person is injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Toronto's Corktown neighbourhood Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the area of King Street East and Parliament Street around...

8m ago

Top Stories

No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch
No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch

The spring feel is returning to the GTA on Wednesday with temperatures in the city staying well above the freezing mark for the next few days and no snow in the forecast for at least the rest of the month. A...

2h ago

Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged attacked last month; woman charged with murder
Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged attacked last month; woman charged with murder

A woman from Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder after a man she allegedly attacked last month went on to die in hospital. Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Danforth...

46m ago

Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say
Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say

Police say they are searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing a stolen vehicle in Pickering. Around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with Durham Regional Police Service were in the area...

0m ago

1 injured after vehicle crashes into building near King and Parliament
1 injured after vehicle crashes into building near King and Parliament

One person is injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Toronto's Corktown neighbourhood Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the area of King Street East and Parliament Street around...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday

Mild temperatures will persist throughout the week as a warmer-than-usual February continues in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. Here's when to expect a significant, arctic cooldown.

15h ago

4:04
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man

Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.

15h ago

3:19
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’

Police have released images of at least one suspect wanted in the deadly bus stop shootings in North York. Shauna Hunt with the latest from investigators who say the victims were completely innocent.

15h ago

2:25
Fines for more than 120 parking offences set to increase
Fines for more than 120 parking offences set to increase

New recommendations would see penalties for illegal on-street parking increase from $30 to $75 and parking in a bike lane may end up costing drivers $200. Mark McAllister breaks down what to expect.

16h ago

0:36
Canada's inflation rate tumbles
Canada's inflation rate tumbles

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell significantly in January. Melissa Duggan looks at what that means for grocery prices and interest rates.

22h ago

More Videos