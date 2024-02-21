Congress’ top China critics arrive in Taiwan for a visit that’s sure to draw scrutiny from Beijing

A photo of former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta receiving a plate as a gift from Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Liang Guanglie in 2012 in Beijing is displayed on a screen during a House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party hearing on Chinese government support for American adversaries as committee Ranking Member Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., questions witnesses, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Kevin Freking, The Associated Press

Posted February 21, 2024 8:40 pm.

Last Updated February 21, 2024 8:42 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some of Congress’ staunchest critics of China are visiting Taiwan in a show of support that is certain to draw scrutiny from Beijing, which views such interactions as a challenge to its claim of sovereignty over the island.

The delegation is led by Rep. Mike Gallagher, the Republican chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, the committee’s ranking Democrat. The committee was formed just last year and has held numerous hearings focused on human rights, trade, cyber intrusions and other issues central to the rising tensions between the two superpowers.

“Time and again Taiwan has shown the world how to stand up to the CCP’s bullying and not only survive, but thrive,” Gallagher said in a press release issued after the group’s arrival. He went on to say that promoting deeper ties between between the leaders and economies of the U.S. and Taiwan “can enhance peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

The delegation is expected to be on Taiwan for three days and is part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region. Other members include Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., and Seth Moulton, D-Mass. The delegation will meet with senior Taiwanese leaders and members of civil society to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and other significant issues of mutual interest.

Krishnamoorthi said Taiwan stands as a bulwark against the growing threats facing democracies around the world.

“Americans stand with the people of Taiwan because we recognize that democracy is not merely our form of government — it is a declaration of our values,” he said.

A visit by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan two years ago resulted in China dispatching warships and military aircraft to all sides of the self-governing island democracy, and firing ballistic missiles into the waters nearby. Last year, a new House speaker, Kevin McCarthy, who has since left office, hosted Taiwan’s president in a rare high-level meeting on U.S. soil.

The shows of support for Taiwan reflect the growing willingness by many in Congress to confront China on a range of issues as economic relations between the two nations deteriorate. Earlier this month, the Commerce Department announced that for the first time in more than two decades, Mexico last year surpassed China as the leading source of goods imported by the United States.

Taiwan was also part of the $95 billion aid package that passed the Senate earlier this month but has stalled in the House. That package, which focused on Ukraine and Israel, included $1.9 billion to replenish U.S. weapons provided to Taiwan. Another $3.3 billion would go to build more U.S.-made submarines in support of a security partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom.

The delegation’s visit comes weeks after Lai Ching-te emerged victorious as Taiwan’s president-elect. He has vowed to safeguard the island’s de facto independence from China and further align it with other democracies.

Kevin Freking, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada introduces luxury bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton and Waterloo
Air Canada introduces luxury bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton and Waterloo

Air Canada is introducing what it calls a luxury bus service that will connect travellers from Hamilton and Waterloo to Toronto Pearson International Airport. Air Canada announced a partnership with...

5h ago

The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why
The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why

Back in May of last year, The Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, made a big announcement regarding passports. They unveiled a new design, which met mixed reactions, but the most...

Speakers Corner

5h ago

Ontario's chief medical officer warns of 'potential outbreaks' of measles
Ontario's chief medical officer warns of 'potential outbreaks' of measles

Ontario's chief medical officer, Dr. Kieran Moore, has sent a memo to Ontario health and local public health agencies, expressing that there has been a "dramatic" rise in the number of measles cases globally. In...

4h ago

Man sexually assaulted woman after she mistook him for rideshare pickup: Toronto police
Man sexually assaulted woman after she mistook him for rideshare pickup: Toronto police

A man is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman inside his vehicle after she mistook him for her rideshare driver in the city's downtown core, Toronto police said. Investigators were notified...

3h ago

Top Stories

Air Canada introduces luxury bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton and Waterloo
Air Canada introduces luxury bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton and Waterloo

Air Canada is introducing what it calls a luxury bus service that will connect travellers from Hamilton and Waterloo to Toronto Pearson International Airport. Air Canada announced a partnership with...

5h ago

The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why
The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why

Back in May of last year, The Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, made a big announcement regarding passports. They unveiled a new design, which met mixed reactions, but the most...

Speakers Corner

5h ago

Ontario's chief medical officer warns of 'potential outbreaks' of measles
Ontario's chief medical officer warns of 'potential outbreaks' of measles

Ontario's chief medical officer, Dr. Kieran Moore, has sent a memo to Ontario health and local public health agencies, expressing that there has been a "dramatic" rise in the number of measles cases globally. In...

4h ago

Man sexually assaulted woman after she mistook him for rideshare pickup: Toronto police
Man sexually assaulted woman after she mistook him for rideshare pickup: Toronto police

A man is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman inside his vehicle after she mistook him for her rideshare driver in the city's downtown core, Toronto police said. Investigators were notified...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:39
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?

Last May, the Canadian government announced a plan that would allow Canadians to renew their passports online by the fall of 2023. It never happened. Pat Taney finds out why.

4h ago

2:23
Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out
Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out

They're Canada's largest bloc of voters and gave Justin Trudeau three terms in office. But new polling from Abacus found Millennials are now focused on economic considerations, and would prefer to see Pierre Poilievre as Prime Minister.
2:16
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday

Mild temperatures will persist throughout the week as a warmer-than-usual February continues in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. Here's when to expect a significant, arctic cooldown.
4:04
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man

Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.
3:19
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’

Police have released images of at least one suspect wanted in the deadly bus stop shootings in North York. Shauna Hunt with the latest from investigators who say the victims were completely innocent.
More Videos