1 injured after vehicle crashes into building near King and Parliament

One person is injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Toronto’s Corktown neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of King Street East and Parliament Street around 9 a.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Police say there is broken glass in the area.

Paramedics say a woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Parliament was closed between Adelaide and Front streets but has since reopened. Drivers are being warned of delays in the area.