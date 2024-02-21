1 injured after vehicle crashes into building near King and Parliament
Posted February 21, 2024 9:42 am.
Last Updated February 21, 2024 10:25 am.
One person is injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Toronto’s Corktown neighbourhood Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the area of King Street East and Parliament Street around 9 a.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle crash.
Police say there is broken glass in the area.
Paramedics say a woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Parliament was closed between Adelaide and Front streets but has since reopened. Drivers are being warned of delays in the area.