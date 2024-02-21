1 injured after vehicle crashes into building near King and Parliament

A vehicle crashed into a building near King Street East and Parliament Street on Feb. 21, 2024
A vehicle crashed into a building near King Street East and Parliament Street on Feb. 21, 2024. (CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted February 21, 2024 9:42 am.

Last Updated February 21, 2024 10:25 am.

One person is injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Toronto’s Corktown neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of King Street East and Parliament Street around 9 a.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Police say there is broken glass in the area.

Paramedics say a woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Parliament was closed between Adelaide and Front streets but has since reopened. Drivers are being warned of delays in the area.

Top Stories

No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch
No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch

The spring feel is returning to the GTA on Wednesday with temperatures in the city staying well above the freezing mark for the next few days and no snow in the forecast for at least the rest of the month. A...

2h ago

Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged attacked last month; woman charged with murder
Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged attacked last month; woman charged with murder

A woman from Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder after a man she allegedly attacked last month went on to die in hospital. Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Danforth...

50m ago

Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say
Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say

Police say they are searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing a stolen vehicle in Pickering. Around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with Durham Regional Police Service were in the area...

4m ago

Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly
Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly

Fines for parking offences are set to increase significantly in Toronto as the city aims to keep vehicles moving and collect some extra funds at the same time. A review by city staff that compared Toronto...

16h ago

