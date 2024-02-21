Family friend of Texas girl Audrii Cunningham facing charges in 11-year-old’s death, prosecutor says

This undated photo released by the Polk County Jail shows Steven McDougal of Livingston, Texas. McDougal has been named as one of the persons of interest involved in the disappearance of 11-year-old Audriii Cunningham. (Polk County Jail via AP)

By Jamie Stengle, The Associated Press

Posted February 21, 2024 12:34 am.

Last Updated February 21, 2024 12:42 am.

A family friend of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham was in jail Wednesday as prosecutors say they plan to charge him in the girl’s death after her body was found in a river near her rural Texas home.

Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons said the body of the young girl — who went missing last week — was found Tuesday during a search in the Trinity River in a rural area north of Houston. Lyons said cell phone data was used to help identify places to look and that the local river authority slowed down the outflow of a reservoir to help search teams that were in the water.

Cunninham’s body was found about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from her home near Lake Livingston.

“My heart aches with this news,” Lyons said.

Audrii’s family had reported her missing on Thursday after she failed to return after school to her home in Livingston. After she was reported missing, investigators discovered that she never got on the bus to go to school that morning.

Polk County District Attorney Shelly Sitton said officials were preparing an arrest warrant for Don Steven McDougal, 42, on a recommended charge of capital murder. She said they do not yet know if they would seek the death penalty in the case.

Lyons said there is “substantial evidence” in the case, and that cell phone data and videos helped identify places to search. He added that the Trinity River Authority lowered water levels on the river, which led to the discovery of her body.

Authorities have said McDougal is a friend of the girl’s father and lived in a camper on the family’s property. Audrii lived with her father, grandparents and other family members, authorities said.

Lyons has said that in the past, McDougal had taken Audrii to the bus stop or would take her to school if she missed the bus.

A backpack that authorities believe belonged to the child was found Friday near the dam on Lake Livingston, one of the state’s largest lakes.

As authorities investigated Audrii’s disappearance last week, they had named McDougal as a person of interest and he was arrested Friday on an unrelated assault charge. He remains in jail on that charge. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Court records from Brazoria County, south of Houston, show McDougal pleaded no contest to two felony counts of enticing a child stemming from a 2007 incident and was sentenced to two years in prison.

The sheriff said that the girl’s body has been taken to the Harris County medical examiner’s office in Houston to determine the cause of death.

___

Associated Press writer Sean Murphy contributed to this report from Oklahoma City.

Jamie Stengle, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto woman mauled by 2 dogs says city report doesn't go far enough to prevent attacks
Toronto woman mauled by 2 dogs says city report doesn't go far enough to prevent attacks

A motion has been passed in the Economic and Community Development Committee recommending several actions to help prevent dog attacks, but a woman who was the victim of a mauling last year said it doesn't...

2h ago

Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly
Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly

Fines for parking offences are set to increase significantly in Toronto as the city aims to keep vehicles moving and collect some extra funds at the same time. A review by city staff that compared Toronto...

7h ago

Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought
Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought

Police say the victims in a pair of North York shootings over the weekend were "completely and utterly innocent," and have identified the deceased victim as a father of four who recently came to Canada...

6h ago

'Frisky duo': Driver charged in crash near Peterborough after allegedly attempting to have sex with passenger
'Frisky duo': Driver charged in crash near Peterborough after allegedly attempting to have sex with passenger

A 20-year-old driver was charged after allegedly attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger and crashing into a ditch near Peterborough, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. Peterborough...

8h ago

Top Stories

Toronto woman mauled by 2 dogs says city report doesn't go far enough to prevent attacks
Toronto woman mauled by 2 dogs says city report doesn't go far enough to prevent attacks

A motion has been passed in the Economic and Community Development Committee recommending several actions to help prevent dog attacks, but a woman who was the victim of a mauling last year said it doesn't...

2h ago

Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly
Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly

Fines for parking offences are set to increase significantly in Toronto as the city aims to keep vehicles moving and collect some extra funds at the same time. A review by city staff that compared Toronto...

7h ago

Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought
Victims in North York shootings 'completely innocent,' police say; suspect sought

Police say the victims in a pair of North York shootings over the weekend were "completely and utterly innocent," and have identified the deceased victim as a father of four who recently came to Canada...

6h ago

'Frisky duo': Driver charged in crash near Peterborough after allegedly attempting to have sex with passenger
'Frisky duo': Driver charged in crash near Peterborough after allegedly attempting to have sex with passenger

A 20-year-old driver was charged after allegedly attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger and crashing into a ditch near Peterborough, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. Peterborough...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

4:04
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man

Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.

6h ago

3:19
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’

Police have released images of at least one suspect wanted in the deadly bus stop shootings in North York. Shauna Hunt with the latest from investigators who say the victims were completely innocent.

6h ago

2:25
Fines for more than 120 parking offences set to increase
Fines for more than 120 parking offences set to increase

New recommendations would see penalties for illegal on-street parking increase from $30 to $75 and parking in a bike lane may end up costing drivers $200. Mark McAllister breaks down what to expect.

7h ago

0:36
Canada's inflation rate tumbles
Canada's inflation rate tumbles

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell significantly in January. Melissa Duggan looks at what that means for grocery prices and interest rates.

13h ago

2:54
MPPs return to Queen's Park after 10-week break
MPPs return to Queen's Park after 10-week break

It will be a busy return to the legislature for the first session of 2024. As Tina Yazdani reports, the Ford government will be introducing new legislation, and undoing unpopular ones, like Bill 124.

10h ago

More Videos