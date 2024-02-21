Federal government reaches $59M settlement with B.C. First Nation over land seizure

Chief of the Matsqui Nation Alice McKay addresses the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Gary Anandasangaree, during a news conference announcing a settlement that addresses a historical wrong on the Matsqui First Nation in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns.

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 21, 2024 1:54 pm.

Last Updated February 21, 2024 1:56 pm.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — The federal government has reached a $59-million settlement with a First Nation in British Columbia for compensation over allowing a right-of-way to be built through its reserve more than 110 years ago. 

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree and Matsqui First Nation Chief Alice McKay jointly announced the settlement, compensating for the federal government’s taking of land in 1908 for the Vancouver Power Company right-of-way. 

The federal government says construction of the corridor effectively severed access to some reserve lands on the Sahhacum Indian Reserve 1 and Matsqui Main Indian Reserve 2.

A government statement says Canada was supposed to make sure crossings were built and maintained on the right-of-way, but it didn’t keep that agreement and the nation’s access to its reserve lands was cut off.

Anandasangaree says in the statement that the resolution reflects the federal government’s “desire to do better” in addressing its past treatment of First Nations.

The statement says proper compensation for “decades of colonial policies” is fundamental to rebuild trust with Indigenous communities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged domestic assault; woman charged with murder
Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged domestic assault; woman charged with murder

A Toronto man is dead and a woman has been charged with second-degree murder after an alleged domestic assault in the city's east end last month. Toronto police say officers were called to a residence...

11m ago

No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch
No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch

The spring feel is returning to the GTA on Wednesday with temperatures in the city staying well above the freezing mark for the next few days and no snow in the forecast for at least the rest of the month. A...

7h ago

Toronto shooting incidents up 140% over last year: police data
Toronto shooting incidents up 140% over last year: police data

The fatal shooting of an innocent man at a bus stop that was preceded by a shooting in the same spot 24 hours later has left a North York community reeling and community leaders are worried about a spike...

13m ago

Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say
Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say

Police say they are searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing a stolen vehicle in Pickering. Around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with Durham Regional Police Service were in the area...

4h ago

