Federal judge affirms MyPillow’s Mike Lindell must pay $5M in election data dispute

By Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press

Posted February 21, 2024 5:50 pm.

Last Updated February 21, 2024 5:56 pm.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday affirmed a $5 million arbitration award against MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell in favor of a software engineer who challenged data that Lindell said proves China interfered in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and tipped the outcome to Joe Biden.

Lindell said he plans to appeal. Asked if he can afford to pay, he pointed out that the breach-of-contract lawsuit was against one of his companies, Lindell Management LLC, and not against him personally.

“Of course we’re going to appeal it. This guy doesn’t have a dime coming,” Lindell said.

Lindell, a prominent promoter of false claims that voting machines were manipulated to steal the 2020 election, launched his “Prove Mike Wrong Challenge,” as part of a “Cyber Symposium” he hosted in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in August 2021. Lindell offered a $5 million reward through Lindell Management for anyone who could prove that “packet captures” and other data he released there were not valid data “from the November 2020 election.”

Robert Zeidman entered the challenge with a 15-page report that concluded the data from Lindell don’t “contain packet data of any kind and do not contain any information related to the November 2020 election.” A panel of contest judges that included a Lindell attorney declined to declare Zeidman a winner. So Zeidman filed for arbitration under the contest rules.

A panel of three arbitrators last April unanimously ordered Lindell to pay Zeidman $5 million, concluding that he had satisfied the contest rules. In Wednesday’s ruling, U.S. District Judge John Tunheim expressed concern about how the panel interpreted what he called a “poorly written contract,” but said courts have only limited authority to overrule arbitration awards. He ordered Lindell to pay up with interest within 30 days.

Lindell is also the subject of a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems in the District of Columbia that says he falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election. He’s also the target of a separate defamation lawsuit in Minnesota by a different voting machine company, Smartmatic.

Lindell has conceded that he and MyPillow are struggling financially. Fox News, which had been one of his biggest advertising platforms, stopped running MyPillow commercials in January in a payment dispute. Two law firms that had been defending him against lawsuits by Dominion and Smartmatic quit last fall. He acknowledged that he owed them millions of dollars.

Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why
The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why

Back in May of last year, The Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, made a big announcement regarding passports. They unveiled a new design, which met mixed reactions, but the most...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged domestic assault; woman charged with murder
Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged domestic assault; woman charged with murder

A Toronto man is dead and a woman has been charged with second-degree murder after an alleged domestic assault in the city's east end last month. Toronto police say officers were called to a residence...

3h ago

Ontario's chief medical officer warns of 'potential outbreaks' of measles
Ontario's chief medical officer warns of 'potential outbreaks' of measles

Ontario's chief medical officer, Dr. Kieran Moore, has sent a memo to Ontario health and local public health agencies, expressing that there has been a "dramatic" rise in the number of measles cases globally. In...

1h ago

Toronto clinics concerned over losing funding for free HIV self-tests
Toronto clinics concerned over losing funding for free HIV self-tests

The Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre has seen firsthand the impact free HIV self-tests have had on the community and are concerned about the potential impact if funding for the tests runs out. The...

50m ago

Top Stories

The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why
The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why

Back in May of last year, The Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, made a big announcement regarding passports. They unveiled a new design, which met mixed reactions, but the most...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged domestic assault; woman charged with murder
Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged domestic assault; woman charged with murder

A Toronto man is dead and a woman has been charged with second-degree murder after an alleged domestic assault in the city's east end last month. Toronto police say officers were called to a residence...

3h ago

Ontario's chief medical officer warns of 'potential outbreaks' of measles
Ontario's chief medical officer warns of 'potential outbreaks' of measles

Ontario's chief medical officer, Dr. Kieran Moore, has sent a memo to Ontario health and local public health agencies, expressing that there has been a "dramatic" rise in the number of measles cases globally. In...

1h ago

Toronto clinics concerned over losing funding for free HIV self-tests
Toronto clinics concerned over losing funding for free HIV self-tests

The Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre has seen firsthand the impact free HIV self-tests have had on the community and are concerned about the potential impact if funding for the tests runs out. The...

50m ago

Most Watched Today

1:39
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?

Last May, the Canadian government announced a plan that would allow Canadians to renew their passports online by the fall of 2023. It never happened. Pat Taney finds out why.

1h ago

2:16
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday

Mild temperatures will persist throughout the week as a warmer-than-usual February continues in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. Here's when to expect a significant, arctic cooldown.

22h ago

4:04
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man

Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.

23h ago

3:19
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’

Police have released images of at least one suspect wanted in the deadly bus stop shootings in North York. Shauna Hunt with the latest from investigators who say the victims were completely innocent.

23h ago

2:25
Fines for more than 120 parking offences set to increase
Fines for more than 120 parking offences set to increase

New recommendations would see penalties for illegal on-street parking increase from $30 to $75 and parking in a bike lane may end up costing drivers $200. Mark McAllister breaks down what to expect.

More Videos