Germany says Europe’s largest economy is in ‘troubled waters’ and cuts its growth forecast

By David Mchugh, The Associated Press

Posted February 21, 2024 9:59 am.

Last Updated February 21, 2024 10:12 am.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The German government said Europe’s largest economy was in “troubled waters” and slashed its growth forecast for this year as it struggles with a lack of skilled labor, excessive bureaucracy, high interest rates and lagging investment in new projects — while a relatively modest set of tax breaks for business remains blocked in the legislature.

The growth forecast was lowered to 0.2% from the previous forecast from last fall of 1.3%. That would follow a shrinking of the economy by 0.3% for all of last year.

Germany is recovering “more slowly than we hoped” from the shock of Russia cutting off most supplies of natural gas after its invasion of Ukraine, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said as he presented the government’s annual economic report. “The economy is in troubled waters.”

The loss of Russian gas in Germany led to a spike in energy costs that hammered energy intensive industries and contributed to high consumer inflation that eroded purchasing power and made consumers more reluctant to spend. Those two headwinds have eased as inflation and oil and gas prices have fallen, and as wages have started to rise to make up for inflation and restore lost disposable real income.

And unemployment remains low, meaning last year’s downturn does not resemble a classic recession.

“The good news is, Putin failed in his attempt to drive Germany into an energy shortage and thus into an economic catastrophe,” Habeck said. As wages rise faster than inflation, workers “finally have more money in their wallets in real terms.”

Slowing global trade is another factor behind Germany’s troubles, since exports of autos and industrial machinery have been mainstays of the economy.

Other, often longer term problems continue to plague what used to be Europe’s industrial and export growth motor. High interest rates from the European Central Bank have slowed construction of new homes and offices; companies complain they can’t get skilled workers; and excessive red tape and lengthy approvals slow the construction of new projects such as renewable energy generation.

Investment in digital and transport infrastructure has lagged after the government focused on balancing budgets to avoid piling up new debt. A 2009 constitutional amendment limiting deficit spending has come back to haunt the current government after the constitutional court ruled it could not use special emergency funds to skirt deficit limits.

The coalition government led by Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz had to revise this year’s spending at the last minute, including cancelling a subsidy for agricultural diesel fuel. That has led to protests by farmers who have blocked roads with their tractors.

A relatively modest set of tax breaks amounting to 3.2 billion euros ($3.5 billion) has passed the lower house but has been blocked by the conservative opposition in the upper house. Opposition leader Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democrats have made their approval conditional on restoring the farm fuel tax break.

The government has attempted to deal with the shortage of skilled labor by passing laws easing immigration for workers in needed fields and by shortening the wait to become a citizen from eight years to five, and three in some circumstances.

David Mchugh, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch
No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch

The spring feel is returning to the GTA on Wednesday with temperatures in the city staying well above the freezing mark for the next few days and no snow in the forecast for at least the rest of the month. A...

2h ago

Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged attacked last month; woman charged with murder
Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged attacked last month; woman charged with murder

A woman from Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder after a man she allegedly attacked last month went on to die in hospital. Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Danforth...

50m ago

Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say
Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say

Police say they are searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing a stolen vehicle in Pickering. Around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with Durham Regional Police Service were in the area...

4m ago

1 injured after vehicle crashes into building near King and Parliament
1 injured after vehicle crashes into building near King and Parliament

One person is injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Toronto's Corktown neighbourhood Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the area of King Street East and Parliament Street around...

11m ago

Top Stories

No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch
No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch

The spring feel is returning to the GTA on Wednesday with temperatures in the city staying well above the freezing mark for the next few days and no snow in the forecast for at least the rest of the month. A...

2h ago

Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged attacked last month; woman charged with murder
Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged attacked last month; woman charged with murder

A woman from Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder after a man she allegedly attacked last month went on to die in hospital. Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Danforth...

50m ago

Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say
Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say

Police say they are searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing a stolen vehicle in Pickering. Around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with Durham Regional Police Service were in the area...

4m ago

1 injured after vehicle crashes into building near King and Parliament
1 injured after vehicle crashes into building near King and Parliament

One person is injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Toronto's Corktown neighbourhood Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the area of King Street East and Parliament Street around...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday

Mild temperatures will persist throughout the week as a warmer-than-usual February continues in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. Here's when to expect a significant, arctic cooldown.

15h ago

4:04
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man

Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.

15h ago

3:19
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’

Police have released images of at least one suspect wanted in the deadly bus stop shootings in North York. Shauna Hunt with the latest from investigators who say the victims were completely innocent.

15h ago

2:25
Fines for more than 120 parking offences set to increase
Fines for more than 120 parking offences set to increase

New recommendations would see penalties for illegal on-street parking increase from $30 to $75 and parking in a bike lane may end up costing drivers $200. Mark McAllister breaks down what to expect.

16h ago

0:36
Canada's inflation rate tumbles
Canada's inflation rate tumbles

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell significantly in January. Melissa Duggan looks at what that means for grocery prices and interest rates.

22h ago

More Videos