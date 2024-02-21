Haitian orphanage founder accused of sexually abusing boys ordered sent to Florida

FILE - Michael Geilenfeld arrives at U.S. Bankruptcy Court, July 9, 2015, in Portland, Maine. Geilenfeld, an American founder of a Haitian orphanage who is accused of sexually abusing four boys there more than a decade ago, has been ordered to be sent from Colorado to Florida to face prosecution. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

By Colleen Slevin, The Associated Press

Posted February 21, 2024 5:55 pm.

DENVER (AP) — An American founder of a Haitian orphanage who is accused of sexually abusing four boys there more than a decade ago has been ordered to be sent from Colorado to Florida to face prosecution.

Michael Geilenfeld, 71, was arrested in Colorado on Jan. 20 after being indicted in Florida, accused of traveling from Miami to Haiti between 2010 and 2016 “for the purpose of engaging in any illicit sexual conduct with another person under 18.” The charge he faces carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison in the event of a conviction.

In a court order signed Tuesday and released Wednesday, a federal magistrate judge in Denver said U.S. marshals should transport Geilenfeld to authorities in federal court in Florida’s southern district. The order did not explain why.

Earlier this month, the magistrate judge, Scott Varholak, ruled that Geilenfeld could be released from a suburban Denver federal prison to live in a halfway house in Colorado while he is prosecuted but federal prosecutors appealed his decision in Florida. Varholak stopped his order from taking effect until a judge in Florida ruled on the matter.

Geilenfeld’s attorney in Colorado, Brian Leedy, was out of the office and did not immediately return an email seeking comment on the order or the allegations against Geilenfeld. A Massachusetts attorney who also has represented Geilenfeld, Robert Oberkoetter, did not immediately return a telephone call or an email seeking comment.

Geilenfeld, who has faced past accusations of abusing boys, told Varholak at one court hearing that he was being held in isolation and only allowed out of his cell for two hours each morning.

At his most recent hearing, one of Geilenfeld’s attorneys, Brian Leedy, said Geilenfeld had the support of a “large community of individuals” who have supported him for 20 years and would help him get back and forth to court dates in Florida.

Prosecutors argued that Geilenfeld, who they say allegedly abused about 20 children over decades, could try to intimidate his victims if he is freed. They also said he poses a flight risk since, given his age, any conviction could put him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Varholak called the allegations against Geilenfeld “beyond troubling” but said the government had not provided enough details to show he had actually threatened anyone or that he commited any abuse since the time alleged in the indictment.

Haitian authorities arrested Geilenfeld in September 2014 based on allegations brought by Paul Kendrick, a child advocate in Maine. Kendrick accused him of being a serial pedophile after speaking to young men who said they were abused by Geilenfeld as boys in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital where he founded the orphanage in 1985.

Geilenfeld called the claims “vicious, vile lies,” and his case was dismissed in 2015 after he spent 237 days in prison in Haiti.

He and a charity associated with the orphanage, Hearts for Haiti, sued Kendrick in federal court in Maine, blaming Kendrick for Geilenfeld’s imprisonment, damage to his reputation and the loss of millions of dollars in donations.

Kendrick’s insurance companies ended the lawsuit in 2019 by paying $3 million to Hearts with Haiti, but nothing to Geilenfeld.

Colleen Slevin, The Associated Press

Top Stories

The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why
The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why

Back in May of last year, The Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, made a big announcement regarding passports. They unveiled a new design, which met mixed reactions, but the most...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged domestic assault; woman charged with murder
Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged domestic assault; woman charged with murder

A Toronto man is dead and a woman has been charged with second-degree murder after an alleged domestic assault in the city's east end last month. Toronto police say officers were called to a residence...

3h ago

Ontario's chief medical officer warns of 'potential outbreaks' of measles
Ontario's chief medical officer warns of 'potential outbreaks' of measles

Ontario's chief medical officer, Dr. Kieran Moore, has sent a memo to Ontario health and local public health agencies, expressing that there has been a "dramatic" rise in the number of measles cases globally. In...

1h ago

Toronto clinics concerned over losing funding for free HIV self-tests
Toronto clinics concerned over losing funding for free HIV self-tests

The Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre has seen firsthand the impact free HIV self-tests have had on the community and are concerned about the potential impact if funding for the tests runs out. The...

51m ago

