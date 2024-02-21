Halton officer charged after accidentally discharging his gun while on duty

A Halton Regional Police officer has been charged after he accidentally discharged his firearm while on duty.

In a release, Halton police said Constable Jordan Lee was handling his firearm in the course of his duties in Burlington on Monday, January 29, when the weapon accidentally discharged.

No one was injured.

Anytime an officer’s firearm is discharged, whether intentionally or unintentionally, an internal investigation is launched.

The probe resulted in Const. Lee being charged with one count of careless use of a firearm.

Lee, who has been with Halton Regional Police Service for six years, has been suspended with pay and will appear in court on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.