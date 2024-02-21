In the news today: Trudeau in Edmonton, Ottawa considering online safety ombudsperson

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Trudeau in Edmonton for housing announcement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Edmonton today.

Trudeau is expected to be joined by Liberal cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault, who represents an Edmonton riding, and Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

The three are scheduled to visit a housing development beforehand.

Following the announcement, Trudeau is set to take part in a roundtable discussion with members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Ottawa considers online safety ombudsperson

The federal government is considering a new ombudsperson to help field concerns from ordinary Canadians about the material they encounter online.

Ottawa is also exploring setting up a new regulator whose role would be to make sure that online platforms are complying with federal law.

It’s all part of what one senior official says is the latest draft of the government’s long-awaited legislation to better protect Canadians on the internet — especially young people.

Here’s what else we’re watching …

Funeral slated for five people killed in Manitoba

People in Carman, Manitoba are scheduled to gather today for the funeral of five people killed in what RCMP have called an unimaginable tragedy.

A funeral is being held for Amanda Clearwater, her children — Bethany, Jayven and Isabella Manoakeesick — and her teenaged niece Myah-Lee Gratton.

People attending the service, which is closed to the media, have been asked to wear purple.

The bodies were found Feb. 11 at multiple crime scenes in and around Carman, a town of about 3,000 people southwest of Winnipeg.

Alberta premier set to give TV address

Premier Danielle Smith is set to deliver a television address tonight to update Albertans on her government’s plan ahead of the spring legislature sitting.

The speech is to be aired at 6:30 p.m. on CTV, Global and online.

The government’s website says Smith will detail her government’s vision and plan for the province centred around the upcoming provincial budget.

Alberta’s Opposition NDP says it’s bracing for the Feb. 29 budget to be full of broken promises.

N.S. firefighters upset over long ambulance delays

Volunteer firefighters say they’re feeling “helpless” as they endure long waits for paramedics to arrive at health emergencies in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.

Dwayne Barteaux — who has been volunteering in the Annapolis Royal Fire Department for 35 years — says he waited at the scene of a highway car crash with four seriously injured people for more than one hour last week at a location about 150 kilometres north of Yarmouth.

According to an RCMP news release about the crash, an 11-year-old had to be airlifted to Halifax, while two other passengers — a four-year-old and a nine-year-old — were transported to hospital by ambulance from Litchfield, N.S. The 37-year-old driver was also taken to hospital.

‘Law & Order Toronto’ inspired by real crimes

Actor Aden Young says it feels special to have a role in the Canadian edition of a “Law and Order” show, premiering this Thursday on Citytv.

“Law and Order Toronto: Criminal Intent” follows detective sergeant Henry Graff, played by Young, and detective sergeant Frankie Bateman, played by Kathleen Munroe, as they investigate high-profile homicides in Canada’s largest city.

Citytv says the series features original Canadian stories written, produced by and starring Canadians.

Young was born in Toronto and he says each episode of the show showcases a different area of the city.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press