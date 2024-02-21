Indians living along the border with strife-torn Myanmar protest restrictions on movement

By Wasbir Hussain, The Associated Press

Posted February 21, 2024 7:07 am.

Last Updated February 21, 2024 7:12 am.

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Hundreds of people living in a remote northeastern Indian state bordering strife-torn Myanmar on Wednesday protested the Indian government’s decision to scrap a limited free border movement between the countries.

India and Myanmar until now had allowed people with ethnic links on both sides to travel up to 16 kilometers (10 miles) into each other’s territory without travel documents.

The protesters in Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram state, also rejected New Delhi’s decision to erect a fence along the 1,643-kilometer (1,025-mile) India-Myanmar border.

“We want the free movement regime to continue because we have families on either side of the India-Myanmar border that was demarcated by the British for their convenience,” said Chhuantea, a leader of the Central Young Mizo Association, one of the five civil society organizations that organized the protest.

India is home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar. Indian officials in November estimated that thousands had entered northeastern states to flee heavy fighting in Myanmar’s western Chin state, where Myanmar’s ruling military government has been fighting ethnic rebels.

India’s four northeastern states, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, share the border with Myanmar.

India’s Home Ministry announced earlier this month that it would end visa-free movement between India and Myanmar “to ensure the internal security of the country.”

All those who are in Mizoram state as refugees from Myanmar belong to the Kuki-Zo ethnic group, which also includes the Mizos in the northeastern Indian state.

Lalhmachhuana, one of the protest leaders, said the idea to change the free movement regime across the border came following a demand by Manipur state, where bitter ethnic violence since May last year has left at least 150 people dead.

Biren Singh, the top elected official in Manipur, has accused “mercenaries” from Myanmar of stoking the unrest in the state.

India’s remote northeast has long been home to insurgent groups, some demanding independence and others autonomy. The rebel groups have ethnic links to populations inside Myanmar and have often used those ties to seek safety.

Wasbir Hussain, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly
Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly

Fines for parking offences are set to increase significantly in Toronto as the city aims to keep vehicles moving and collect some extra funds at the same time. A review by city staff that compared Toronto...

13h ago

Ontario documents show patient complaints over cataract billings
Ontario documents show patient complaints over cataract billings

As Ontario prepares to expand the number of private clinics that perform publicly funded cataract surgeries, documents show those procedures form one of the most common complaints the province receives...

1h ago

4 arrested after allegedly tossing guns from Liberty Village balcony
4 arrested after allegedly tossing guns from Liberty Village balcony

Toronto police have arrested four people, three men and a woman, after they allegedly tossed firearms off a Liberty Village apartment balcony when police arrived to investigate a gun call. Police say...

14h ago

Toronto woman mauled by 2 dogs says city report doesn't go far enough to prevent attacks
Toronto woman mauled by 2 dogs says city report doesn't go far enough to prevent attacks

A motion has been passed in the Economic and Community Development Committee recommending several actions to help prevent dog attacks, but a woman who was the victim of a mauling last year said it doesn't...

8h ago

Top Stories

Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly
Fines for Toronto parking offences could increase significantly

Fines for parking offences are set to increase significantly in Toronto as the city aims to keep vehicles moving and collect some extra funds at the same time. A review by city staff that compared Toronto...

13h ago

Ontario documents show patient complaints over cataract billings
Ontario documents show patient complaints over cataract billings

As Ontario prepares to expand the number of private clinics that perform publicly funded cataract surgeries, documents show those procedures form one of the most common complaints the province receives...

1h ago

4 arrested after allegedly tossing guns from Liberty Village balcony
4 arrested after allegedly tossing guns from Liberty Village balcony

Toronto police have arrested four people, three men and a woman, after they allegedly tossed firearms off a Liberty Village apartment balcony when police arrived to investigate a gun call. Police say...

14h ago

Toronto woman mauled by 2 dogs says city report doesn't go far enough to prevent attacks
Toronto woman mauled by 2 dogs says city report doesn't go far enough to prevent attacks

A motion has been passed in the Economic and Community Development Committee recommending several actions to help prevent dog attacks, but a woman who was the victim of a mauling last year said it doesn't...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

4:04
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man

Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.

12h ago

3:19
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’

Police have released images of at least one suspect wanted in the deadly bus stop shootings in North York. Shauna Hunt with the latest from investigators who say the victims were completely innocent.

12h ago

2:25
Fines for more than 120 parking offences set to increase
Fines for more than 120 parking offences set to increase

New recommendations would see penalties for illegal on-street parking increase from $30 to $75 and parking in a bike lane may end up costing drivers $200. Mark McAllister breaks down what to expect.

13h ago

0:36
Canada's inflation rate tumbles
Canada's inflation rate tumbles

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell significantly in January. Melissa Duggan looks at what that means for grocery prices and interest rates.

19h ago

2:54
MPPs return to Queen's Park after 10-week break
MPPs return to Queen's Park after 10-week break

It will be a busy return to the legislature for the first session of 2024. As Tina Yazdani reports, the Ford government will be introducing new legislation, and undoing unpopular ones, like Bill 124.

16h ago

More Videos