Load from construction crane falls, hitting floors of unfinished Vancouver building

VANCOUVER — A load being lifted by a crane high above a Vancouver construction site fell, hitting several floors of an unfinished multi-storey building.

Matthew Trudeau with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services told reporters he could not confirm if there were any injuries or what the load contained, but said it struck the floors about 25 storeys up.

He said about 1,700 workers were evacuated from the site near Oakridge Mall.

Firefighters were called to the city’s busy Cambie Street on Wednesday and a four-block stretch of the road was quickly closed off.

Tactical crews remained on site hours after the incident to ensure building materials were secure as some of the exterior of the building was damaged as the load fell, he said.

“We’re working with the construction companies and contractors (and) they’ve been really helpful, as well as the (Emergency Health Services) and police. We’ve got WorkSafeBC (members) that are here on scene,” he said. “The primary goal is for us to make sure everything is stabilized.”

BC Emergency Health Services said in a statement that two ambulances had been dispatched to the scene but paramedics did not transport any patients to the hospital.

Ashley Gregerson of WorkSafeBC, the provincial worker safety agency, said in a separate statement that the “serious incident” happened around 3 p.m. at an Oakridge Mall work site, but did not provide specifics.

WorkSafeBC sent prevention officers to the site, and “mobilized” its occupation health and safety investigations team, she said.

Coltin Lillico, an employee at Crate & Barrel in the nearby mall, said he is not sure of the specifics of what happened, but confirmed the shopping centre remained open and that the furniture store is “functioning normally.”

“All I know is there was a blockage on the road and they had to clear it out,” he said in an interview about an hour after the load fell.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press