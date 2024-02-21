London’s beloved and futuristic BT tower sold for $347 million to be turned into a hotel

By The Associated Press

Posted February 21, 2024 10:43 am.

Last Updated February 21, 2024 10:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — The BT Tower, a futuristic landmark on the London skyline for 60 years, is to become a hotel, owner BT Group PLC said Wednesday.

The company, formerly known as British Telecom, said it has agreed to sell the tower to U.S. company MCR Hotels for 275 million pounds (about $347 million).

The 581-foot (177-meter) structure, originally called the Post Office Tower, was completed in 1964 and was London’s tallest building until 1980. A further section of aerial rigging brought the total height to 620 feet (189 meters).

The tower was covered in microwave aerials that carried communications across the U.K. and also housed a rotating restaurant with panoramic views across London. The restaurant was closed after a 1971 bombing, claimed both by anarchists and the Irish Republican Army. It never fully reopened to the public, apart from special events and occasional tours.

Technological changes have gradually rendered the tower’s original role in Britain’s telecommunications network obsolete. Its microwave aerials were removed more than a decade ago.

“It’s played a vital role in carrying the nation’s calls, messages and TV signals, but increasingly we’re delivering content and communication via other means,” said Brent Mathews, property director at BT Group. “This deal with MCR will enable BT Tower to take on a new purpose, preserving this iconic building for decades to come.”

MCR Hotels owns about 150 hotels, including the New Yorker Hotel and the modernist TWA Hotel at New York’s JFK airport. The company said it would work with British architect Thomas Heatherwick on the hotel’s design.

However, travelers shouldn’t plan on making reservations just yet. The hotel firm said it will “take a number of years” for BT to move out due to the complex equipment on site.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch
No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch

The spring feel is returning to the GTA on Wednesday with temperatures in the city staying well above the freezing mark for the next few days and no snow in the forecast for at least the rest of the month. A...

4h ago

Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say
Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say

Police say they are searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing a stolen vehicle in Pickering. Around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with Durham Regional Police Service were in the area...

1h ago

Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged attack last month; woman charged with murder
Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged attack last month; woman charged with murder

A woman from Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder after a man she allegedly attacked last month went on to die in hospital. Toronto police say officers were called to a residence in the...

55m ago

Conservative government would require websites to verify age to watch porn: Poilievre
Conservative government would require websites to verify age to watch porn: Poilievre

OTTAWA — A future Conservative government would change the law to require that porn websites verify the age of users to prevent minors from accessing the content, Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre signalled...

27m ago

Top Stories

No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch
No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch

The spring feel is returning to the GTA on Wednesday with temperatures in the city staying well above the freezing mark for the next few days and no snow in the forecast for at least the rest of the month. A...

4h ago

Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say
Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say

Police say they are searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing a stolen vehicle in Pickering. Around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with Durham Regional Police Service were in the area...

1h ago

Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged attack last month; woman charged with murder
Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged attack last month; woman charged with murder

A woman from Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder after a man she allegedly attacked last month went on to die in hospital. Toronto police say officers were called to a residence in the...

55m ago

Conservative government would require websites to verify age to watch porn: Poilievre
Conservative government would require websites to verify age to watch porn: Poilievre

OTTAWA — A future Conservative government would change the law to require that porn websites verify the age of users to prevent minors from accessing the content, Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre signalled...

27m ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday

Mild temperatures will persist throughout the week as a warmer-than-usual February continues in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. Here's when to expect a significant, arctic cooldown.

16h ago

4:04
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man

Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.

17h ago

3:19
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’

Police have released images of at least one suspect wanted in the deadly bus stop shootings in North York. Shauna Hunt with the latest from investigators who say the victims were completely innocent.

17h ago

2:25
Fines for more than 120 parking offences set to increase
Fines for more than 120 parking offences set to increase

New recommendations would see penalties for illegal on-street parking increase from $30 to $75 and parking in a bike lane may end up costing drivers $200. Mark McAllister breaks down what to expect.

18h ago

0:36
Canada's inflation rate tumbles
Canada's inflation rate tumbles

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell significantly in January. Melissa Duggan looks at what that means for grocery prices and interest rates.
More Videos