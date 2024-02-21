Maine would become 27th state to ban paramilitary training under bill passed by House

FILE - The Maine State House is seen at sunrise, March 16, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. Maine would become the 27th state to ban paramilitary training, under a bill the House narrowly passed Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 21, 2024 3:33 pm.

Last Updated February 21, 2024 3:42 pm.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine would become the 27th state to ban paramilitary training, under a bill the House narrowly passed Wednesday.

The proposal, designed to block groups hoping to create civil unrest, passed 66-60. It was sponsored by Democratic Rep. Laurie Osher of Orono.

The measure comes in the wake of a rise in public demonstrations by white nationalist groups in the state. Supporters, including Osher, have said it would prevent groups from organizing for the purpose of terrorizing marginalized groups.

Republicans in the state and some gun rights advocates have spoken out against the proposal. Some argued during a public hearing that it violates the 2nd Amendment and would prevent groups from learning self-defense.

The proposal still needs the backing of the Maine Senate. If it passes, Maine would become the 27th state to have such a measure, according to Jacob Glick, policy counsel with the Georgetown Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why
The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why

Back in May of last year, The Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, made a big announcement regarding passports. They unveiled a new design, which met mixed reactions, but the most...

Speakers Corner

47m ago

Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged domestic assault; woman charged with murder
Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged domestic assault; woman charged with murder

A Toronto man is dead and a woman has been charged with second-degree murder after an alleged domestic assault in the city's east end last month. Toronto police say officers were called to a residence...

1h ago

No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch
No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch

The spring feel is returning to the GTA on Wednesday with temperatures in the city staying well above the freezing mark for the next few days and no snow in the forecast for at least the rest of the month. A...

9h ago

Air Canada introduces luxury bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton and Waterloo
Air Canada introduces luxury bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton and Waterloo

Air Canada is introducing what it calls a luxury bus service that will connect travellers from Hamilton and Waterloo to Toronto Pearson International Airport. Air Canada announced a partnership with...

1h ago

Top Stories

The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why
The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why

Back in May of last year, The Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, made a big announcement regarding passports. They unveiled a new design, which met mixed reactions, but the most...

Speakers Corner

47m ago

Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged domestic assault; woman charged with murder
Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged domestic assault; woman charged with murder

A Toronto man is dead and a woman has been charged with second-degree murder after an alleged domestic assault in the city's east end last month. Toronto police say officers were called to a residence...

1h ago

No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch
No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch

The spring feel is returning to the GTA on Wednesday with temperatures in the city staying well above the freezing mark for the next few days and no snow in the forecast for at least the rest of the month. A...

9h ago

Air Canada introduces luxury bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton and Waterloo
Air Canada introduces luxury bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton and Waterloo

Air Canada is introducing what it calls a luxury bus service that will connect travellers from Hamilton and Waterloo to Toronto Pearson International Airport. Air Canada announced a partnership with...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday

Mild temperatures will persist throughout the week as a warmer-than-usual February continues in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. Here's when to expect a significant, arctic cooldown.

21h ago

4:04
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man

Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.

21h ago

3:19
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’

Police have released images of at least one suspect wanted in the deadly bus stop shootings in North York. Shauna Hunt with the latest from investigators who say the victims were completely innocent.

22h ago

2:25
Fines for more than 120 parking offences set to increase
Fines for more than 120 parking offences set to increase

New recommendations would see penalties for illegal on-street parking increase from $30 to $75 and parking in a bike lane may end up costing drivers $200. Mark McAllister breaks down what to expect.

22h ago

0:36
Canada's inflation rate tumbles
Canada's inflation rate tumbles

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell significantly in January. Melissa Duggan looks at what that means for grocery prices and interest rates.
More Videos