Manitoba community mourns five people killed by man accused of first-degree murder

Forensic investigators on the scene of an ongoing investigation regarding five deaths in southern Manitoba, in Carman, Man., Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. People in Carman, Manitoba are scheduled to gather today for the funeral of five people killed in what RCMP have called an unimaginable tragedy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski david lipnowski

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 21, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 21, 2024 4:26 am.

CARMAN, Man. — People in Carman, Manitoba are scheduled to gather today for the funeral of five people killed in what RCMP have called an unimaginable tragedy.

A funeral is being held for Amanda Clearwater, her children — Bethany, Jayven and Isabella Manoakeesick — and her teenaged niece Myah-Lee Gratton.

People attending the service, which is closed to the media, have been asked to wear purple.

The bodies were found Feb. 11 at multiple crime scenes in and around Carman, a town of about 3,000 people southwest of Winnipeg.

Clearwater’s common-law partner, Ryan Howard Manoakeesick, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

Clearwater is being remembered in an obituary as someone whose passion in life was her children, and who saw the good in everyone.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024

The Canadian Press

