Mexican police confirm grisly gang video showing bodies kicked, burned and shot

By The Associated Press

Posted February 21, 2024 9:23 am.

Last Updated February 21, 2024 10:13 am.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Investigators in Mexico said they have largely confirmed the contents of a grisly drug cartel video showing gunmen shooting, kicking and burning the corpses of their enemies.

In a country where videos of decapitations and executions have appeared on social media before, the video released Tuesday was still chilling.

A squad of whooping, cursing gunmen can be seen on a wooded mountainside, standing over the bullet-ridden bodies of their rivals. They then kick and abuse the corpses, shoot them repeatedly, strip some and drag them to an improvised pyre and set them on fire.

Some of the dead gunmen appeared to have made a last stand inside a low, circular pile of stones. Drug cartels in Mexico frequently make videos of dead or captured gang members to intimidate or threaten rivals.

Prosecutors in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero said late Tuesday they had reached the remote scene of the crime in the mountain township of Totolapan and found five charred bodies.

However, at least 15 bodies can be seen in the video. Before they are set alight, one gunmen gleefully sits atop the tangled pile, laughing and stomping on the dead.

Most of the dead — like the living cartel gunmen seen in the video — were wearing military-style green or camouflage shirts with ammunition belts.

It was not clear why investigators only found five bodies. The others may have been removed or completely destroyed.

Prosecutors did not identify the gangs involved in the confrontation, but local media said the dead men may have belonged to the hyper violent Familia Michoacana cartel, while the victors were apparently members of a gang known as the Tlacos, after the nearby town of Tlacotepec.

The two gangs have been fighting for years to control the remote mountain towns in Guerrero, where mining, logging and opium poppy production are the main industries.

It is not unusual for drug cartels to carry off their own dead, and destroy the bodies of their rivals, by burying them in shallow graves, burning or dissolving them in caustic substances.

In the neighboring state of Michoacan, prosecutors reported they had found the bodies of seven men and four women in shallow, clandestine burial pits near the state capital, Morelia. The bodies were badly decomposed and were taken for laboratory tests to determine their identities.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch
No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch

The spring feel is returning to the GTA on Wednesday with temperatures in the city staying well above the freezing mark for the next few days and no snow in the forecast for at least the rest of the month. A...

2h ago

Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged attacked last month; woman charged with murder
Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged attacked last month; woman charged with murder

A woman from Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder after a man she allegedly attacked last month went on to die in hospital. Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Danforth...

50m ago

Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say
Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say

Police say they are searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing a stolen vehicle in Pickering. Around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with Durham Regional Police Service were in the area...

4m ago

1 injured after vehicle crashes into building near King and Parliament
1 injured after vehicle crashes into building near King and Parliament

One person is injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Toronto's Corktown neighbourhood Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the area of King Street East and Parliament Street around...

11m ago

Top Stories

No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch
No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch

The spring feel is returning to the GTA on Wednesday with temperatures in the city staying well above the freezing mark for the next few days and no snow in the forecast for at least the rest of the month. A...

2h ago

Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged attacked last month; woman charged with murder
Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged attacked last month; woman charged with murder

A woman from Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder after a man she allegedly attacked last month went on to die in hospital. Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Danforth...

50m ago

Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say
Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say

Police say they are searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing a stolen vehicle in Pickering. Around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with Durham Regional Police Service were in the area...

4m ago

1 injured after vehicle crashes into building near King and Parliament
1 injured after vehicle crashes into building near King and Parliament

One person is injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Toronto's Corktown neighbourhood Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the area of King Street East and Parliament Street around...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday

Mild temperatures will persist throughout the week as a warmer-than-usual February continues in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. Here's when to expect a significant, arctic cooldown.

15h ago

4:04
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man

Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.

15h ago

3:19
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’
Police say bus stop shooting victims were ‘completely and utterly innocent’

Police have released images of at least one suspect wanted in the deadly bus stop shootings in North York. Shauna Hunt with the latest from investigators who say the victims were completely innocent.

15h ago

2:25
Fines for more than 120 parking offences set to increase
Fines for more than 120 parking offences set to increase

New recommendations would see penalties for illegal on-street parking increase from $30 to $75 and parking in a bike lane may end up costing drivers $200. Mark McAllister breaks down what to expect.

16h ago

0:36
Canada's inflation rate tumbles
Canada's inflation rate tumbles

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell significantly in January. Melissa Duggan looks at what that means for grocery prices and interest rates.

22h ago

More Videos