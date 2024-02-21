Mom arrested after Instagram post about 5-year-old daughter helping wax adult clients

By The Associated Press

Posted February 21, 2024 12:55 pm.

Last Updated February 21, 2024 12:56 pm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman who posted photos on Instagram that appear to show her 5-year-old daughter helping her wax adult clients for hair removal has been charged with child neglect, according to police records.

The Memphis Police Department received multiple complaints on Feb. 15 about a post with images of a young girl appearing to apply hot wax to the pubic area of adults, the Commercial Appeal reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

The woman said in the post, which has since been deleted, that her daughter had participated in the waxing of 24 clients over a span of time that exceeded eight hours, according to the arrest affidavit.

She was arrested Monday on a warrant charging her with child neglect.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged domestic assault; woman charged with murder
Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged domestic assault; woman charged with murder

A Toronto man is dead and a woman has been charged with second-degree murder after an alleged domestic assault in the city's east end last month. Toronto police say officers were called to a residence...

2m ago

No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch
No snow expected in Toronto for weeks as GTA settles into mild stretch

The spring feel is returning to the GTA on Wednesday with temperatures in the city staying well above the freezing mark for the next few days and no snow in the forecast for at least the rest of the month. A...

6h ago

Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say
Driver flees after crashing stolen vehicle in Pickering, police say

Police say they are searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing a stolen vehicle in Pickering. Around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with Durham Regional Police Service were in the area...

3h ago

Why is road work such a challenge during winter?
Why is road work such a challenge during winter?

During the wintertime, most road construction projects take a pause as crews hunker down to wait for warmer temperatures. But sometimes, the freezing cold can cause watermains to break or potholes to...

17m ago

