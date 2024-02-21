Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged attacked last month; woman charged with murder

A woman from Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder after a man she allegedly attacked last month went on to die in hospital.

Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Danforth and Jones avenues in the city’s east end around midnight on Jan. 23 for reports of an assault.

It is alleged an argument between a woman and a man became physical and led to the woman attacking the man.

The man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and the woman was arrested at the scene.

Police say the victim died from his injuries on Sunday. He was been identified as 60-year-old Martin Gerrard from Toronto.

Deanna Charrion, 35, from Toronto is being charged with second-degree murder. She is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact police.