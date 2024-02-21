Toronto man identified in sexual assault at Mississauga house party

Mississauga sexual assault suspect
Authorities are hoping to speak to a male suspect, who is believed to be around five-foot-eight and in his 20s. Photos have been shared. Photo: Peel Regional Police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 21, 2024 7:00 pm.

Peel Regional Police have issued an arrest warrant and identified a Toronto man wanted in the alleged sexual assault of a woman at a house party in Mississauga.

Authorities said the incident happened at the residence on Nov. 26, 2023, where a 23-year-old woman claimed the suspect sexually assaulted her.

Police have since identified the wanted man as 22-year-old Jelani Dejonge of Toronto, who also goes by “Huncho.”

Dejonge is described as five-foot-eight with a thin build. He has a distinctive tattoo on his left hand and is known to frequent Scarborough and Mississauga.

A police spokesperson said an arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect concerning the sexual assault.

Dejonge is also wanted on a separate arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on an unrelated matter.

Top Stories

Air Canada introduces luxury bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton and Waterloo
Air Canada introduces luxury bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton and Waterloo

Air Canada is introducing what it calls a luxury bus service that will connect travellers from Hamilton and Waterloo to Toronto Pearson International Airport. Air Canada announced a partnership with...

4h ago

The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why
The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why

Back in May of last year, The Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, made a big announcement regarding passports. They unveiled a new design, which met mixed reactions, but the most...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Ontario's chief medical officer warns of 'potential outbreaks' of measles
Ontario's chief medical officer warns of 'potential outbreaks' of measles

Ontario's chief medical officer, Dr. Kieran Moore, has sent a memo to Ontario health and local public health agencies, expressing that there has been a "dramatic" rise in the number of measles cases globally. In...

2h ago

Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged domestic assault; woman charged with murder
Toronto man dies in hospital after alleged domestic assault; woman charged with murder

A Toronto man is dead and a woman has been charged with second-degree murder after an alleged domestic assault in the city's east end last month. Toronto police say officers were called to a residence...

4h ago

