Toronto man identified in sexual assault at Mississauga house party

Peel Regional Police have issued an arrest warrant and identified a Toronto man wanted in the alleged sexual assault of a woman at a house party in Mississauga.

Authorities said the incident happened at the residence on Nov. 26, 2023, where a 23-year-old woman claimed the suspect sexually assaulted her.

Police have since identified the wanted man as 22-year-old Jelani Dejonge of Toronto, who also goes by “Huncho.”

Dejonge is described as five-foot-eight with a thin build. He has a distinctive tattoo on his left hand and is known to frequent Scarborough and Mississauga.

A police spokesperson said an arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect concerning the sexual assault.

Dejonge is also wanted on a separate arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on an unrelated matter.