Toronto police searching for missing child, 2, and mother

Missing woman and child
Authorities said two-year-old Tilan was with her mother, 21-year-old Tatyana, on Wednesday at around 7:30 p.m. at a hotel in the Albion Road and Highway 27 area. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 21, 2024 11:33 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 12:00 am.

Toronto police are searching for a missing two-year-old girl who was last seen with her mother on Wednesday, adding that investigators are concerned for the child’s safety.

Authorities said two-year-old Tilan was with her mother, 21-year-old Tatyana, just before 7:30 p.m. at a hotel in the Albion Road and Highway 27 area in Etobicoke.

The pair have not been seen or heard from since.

Tilan is described as two-foot-five, around 33 pounds, with black hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black pants, and pink/white running shoes.

Tatyana is described as five-foot-four, weighs 125 pounds, and has black hair. She was last seen wearing a white fluffy jacket, black shirt, pants, slippers, and a black purse.

A police spokesperson says this does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

Missing woman and child
Authorities said two-year-old Tilan was with her mother, 21-year-old Tatyana, on Wednesday at around 7:30 p.m. at a hotel in the Albion Road and Highway 27 area. Photo: Toronto police.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada introduces luxury bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton and Waterloo
Air Canada introduces luxury bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton and Waterloo

Air Canada is introducing what it calls a luxury bus service that will connect travellers from Hamilton and Waterloo to Toronto Pearson International Airport. Air Canada announced a partnership with...

8h ago

The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why
The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why

Back in May of last year, The Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, made a big announcement regarding passports. They unveiled a new design, which met mixed reactions, but the most...

8h ago

Man sexually assaulted woman after she mistook him for rideshare pickup: Toronto police
Man sexually assaulted woman after she mistook him for rideshare pickup: Toronto police

A man is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman inside his vehicle after she mistook him for her rideshare driver in the city's downtown core, Toronto police said. Investigators were notified...

7h ago

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Brampton crash
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Brampton crash

A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after crashing into another vehicle in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were called to the Castlemore Road and Valleycreek Drive area at around...

2h ago

Top Stories

Air Canada introduces luxury bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton and Waterloo
Air Canada introduces luxury bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton and Waterloo

Air Canada is introducing what it calls a luxury bus service that will connect travellers from Hamilton and Waterloo to Toronto Pearson International Airport. Air Canada announced a partnership with...

8h ago

The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why
The government promised online passport renewal. It never happened. Here's why

Back in May of last year, The Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, made a big announcement regarding passports. They unveiled a new design, which met mixed reactions, but the most...

8h ago

Man sexually assaulted woman after she mistook him for rideshare pickup: Toronto police
Man sexually assaulted woman after she mistook him for rideshare pickup: Toronto police

A man is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman inside his vehicle after she mistook him for her rideshare driver in the city's downtown core, Toronto police said. Investigators were notified...

7h ago

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Brampton crash
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Brampton crash

A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after crashing into another vehicle in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were called to the Castlemore Road and Valleycreek Drive area at around...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.

5h ago

1:39
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?

Last May, the Canadian government announced a plan that would allow Canadians to renew their passports online by the fall of 2023. It never happened. Pat Taney finds out why.

7h ago

2:23
Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out
Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out

They're Canada's largest bloc of voters and gave Justin Trudeau three terms in office. But new polling from Abacus found Millennials are now focused on economic considerations, and would prefer to see Pierre Poilievre as Prime Minister.
2:16
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday

Mild temperatures will persist throughout the week as a warmer-than-usual February continues in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. Here's when to expect a significant, arctic cooldown.
4:04
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man

Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.
More Videos