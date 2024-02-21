Toronto police searching for missing child, 2, and mother

Toronto police are searching for a missing two-year-old girl who was last seen with her mother on Wednesday, adding that investigators are concerned for the child’s safety.

Authorities said two-year-old Tilan was with her mother, 21-year-old Tatyana, just before 7:30 p.m. at a hotel in the Albion Road and Highway 27 area in Etobicoke.

The pair have not been seen or heard from since.

Tilan is described as two-foot-five, around 33 pounds, with black hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black pants, and pink/white running shoes.

Tatyana is described as five-foot-four, weighs 125 pounds, and has black hair. She was last seen wearing a white fluffy jacket, black shirt, pants, slippers, and a black purse.

A police spokesperson says this does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.