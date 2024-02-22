2 killed in chain-reaction crash at a Georgia welcome center that engulfed semitrucks in flame

By The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 1:42 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 1:57 pm.

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Two truck drivers were killed in a chain-reaction crash at a Georgia welcome center that engulfed several tractor-trailers in flames, according to authorities.

The wreck happened Wednesday night after a speeding semitruck entered the parking lot of a welcome center off Interstate 95 near the Georgia-South Carolina line, said Trooper 1st Class Joshua Staff of the Georgia State Patrol. The truck slammed into a second tractor-trailer, setting off a chain of collisions involving six total vehicles.

The crash sparked a fire that spread to engulf all of the damaged vehicles, Staff said.

The drivers of the speeding semitruck and the tractor-trailer that it struck were both killed, Staff said. The drivers of the other vehicles escaped uninjured.

The State Patrol is investigating what caused the crash.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family
Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family

A man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., committed an act of terrorism fuelled by white nationalist ideology, an Ontario judge ruled Thursday in sentencing him to life in prison...

42m ago

OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust
OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust

Provincial police say hundreds of guns have been seized and hundreds of charges laid as a result of a cross border investigation involving U.S. Homeland Security. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

9m ago

TTC warned in advance about deficiencies in lead up to Scarborough RT derailment
TTC warned in advance about deficiencies in lead up to Scarborough RT derailment

The TTC had been warned in advance about deficiencies leading up to the derailment of the Scarborough RT last July, according to four independent external consultant reports. The advocacy group TTCRiders...

2h ago

Drug dealing former York police officer begins 7.5 year jail sentence after appeal dismissed
Drug dealing former York police officer begins 7.5 year jail sentence after appeal dismissed

A veteran York Regional Police officer convicted of stealing a police gun, dealing cocaine and steroids, and disclosing confidential police information began serving a seven-and-a-half-year prison sentence...

46m ago

