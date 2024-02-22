A work-from-home tip: Don’t buy stocks after eavesdropping on your spouse’s business calls

By The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 8:14 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 8:26 pm.

HOUSTON (AP) — A word to the wise: If you overhear your work-from-home spouse talking business, just forget anything you may learn from it. And most definitely do not trade stocks using what authorities will almost certainly view as inside information.

Tyler Loudon, a 42-year-old Houston man, learned this lesson the hard way. He pleaded guilty Thursday to securities fraud for buying and selling stocks based on details gleaned from his wife’s business conversations while both were working from home. He made $1.7 million in profits from the deal, but has agreed to forfeit those gains.

Things might have turned out differently had Loudon or his wife decided to work from, well, the office.

Loudon’s wife worked as a mergers and acquisition manager at the London-based oil and gas conglomerate BP. So when Loudon overheard details of a BP plan to acquire a truck stop and travel center company based in Ohio, he smelled profit. He bought more than 46,000 shares of the truck stop company before the merger was announced in February 2023, at which point the stock soared almost 71%, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Loudon then allegedly sold the stock immediately for a gain of $1.76 million. His spouse was unaware of his activity, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

Loudon will be sentenced on May 17, when he faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. He may also owe a fine in addition to other penalties in order to resolve a separate and still pending civil case brought by the SEC.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection
Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection

Lynx Air will cease operations next week after filing for creditor protection, the Canadian airline confirmed. The low-cost airline cited several factors, including rising operating costs, high fuel...

34m ago

YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation
YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation

A disturbing and graphic anti-abortion assembly at a Keswick, Ont. high school has left students shaken and looking for answers. Grade 11 and 12 students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy say...

58m ago

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

3h ago

17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing
17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to a random assault and stabbing at a TTC subway station last week. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30...

3h ago

Top Stories

Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection
Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection

Lynx Air will cease operations next week after filing for creditor protection, the Canadian airline confirmed. The low-cost airline cited several factors, including rising operating costs, high fuel...

34m ago

YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation
YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation

A disturbing and graphic anti-abortion assembly at a Keswick, Ont. high school has left students shaken and looking for answers. Grade 11 and 12 students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy say...

58m ago

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

3h ago

17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing
17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to a random assault and stabbing at a TTC subway station last week. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly

A disturbing and graphic assembly at a Catholic secondary school in Keswick has left students shaken. As Tina Yazdani reports, they're speaking out after being exposed to anti-abortion material.

4h ago

0:46
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have teamed up with U.S. Homeland Security in the biggest firearms seizure in the province's history. More than $3 million worth of illegal guns and drugs were seized during the operation.

7h ago

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.
3:25
The issue that could ultimately topple the Trudeau government
The issue that could ultimately topple the Trudeau government

If the Trudeau government does not introduce a pharmacare bill soon, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has threatened to walk away from the supply-and-confidence deal. Caryn Ceolin with more on what will happen if the deal dies.
2:50
A violent start to the year with Toronto seeing a major spike in gun violence
A violent start to the year with Toronto seeing a major spike in gun violence

As a North York neighbourhood continues to reel from the random bus stop shootings over the weekend, some community leaders are raising the alarm bells over a major spike in gun violence. Shauna Hunt reports.
More Videos