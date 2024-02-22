Americans reporting nationwide cellular outages from AT&T, Cricket Wireless and other providers

FILE - A man uses a cell phone in New Orleans on Aug. 11, 2019. A number of Americans are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers, according to data from Downdetector, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 7:37 am.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 7:42 am.

A number of Americans are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers, according to data from Downdetector.

AT&T had more than 50,000 outages this morning, in locations including Houston, Atlanta and Chicago.

Cricket Wireless had more than 9,000, the outage tracking website said Thursday. Verizon had more than 2,000 outages and T-Mobile had more than 1,000 outages. Boost Mobile had more than 450 outages.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man stabbed in chest during fight in downtown Toronto
Man stabbed in chest during fight in downtown Toronto

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto early Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Church and Shuter streets around 3:45 a.m. Toronto...

1h ago

'He means everything': Auston Matthews hits 50 at record-breaking speed in Arizona
'He means everything': Auston Matthews hits 50 at record-breaking speed in Arizona

Auston Matthews opened up his house to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Then the Maple Leafs took over the Arizona Coyotes' house. How fitting it is that Matthews — who has set up a residency atop the...

1h ago

Man who killed four members of Muslim family in London, Ont., to be sentenced today
Man who killed four members of Muslim family in London, Ont., to be sentenced today

A man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., is set to be sentenced today. Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count...

40m ago

Missing 2-year-old girl and mother found safe: Toronto police
Missing 2-year-old girl and mother found safe: Toronto police

Police say a missing two-year-old girl and her mother who were last seen in Etobicoke have been found safe. The child and her mother were located around 6:50 a.m. Thursday after being last seen at a...

updated

22m ago

Top Stories

Man stabbed in chest during fight in downtown Toronto
Man stabbed in chest during fight in downtown Toronto

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto early Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Church and Shuter streets around 3:45 a.m. Toronto...

1h ago

'He means everything': Auston Matthews hits 50 at record-breaking speed in Arizona
'He means everything': Auston Matthews hits 50 at record-breaking speed in Arizona

Auston Matthews opened up his house to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Then the Maple Leafs took over the Arizona Coyotes' house. How fitting it is that Matthews — who has set up a residency atop the...

1h ago

Man who killed four members of Muslim family in London, Ont., to be sentenced today
Man who killed four members of Muslim family in London, Ont., to be sentenced today

A man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., is set to be sentenced today. Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count...

40m ago

Missing 2-year-old girl and mother found safe: Toronto police
Missing 2-year-old girl and mother found safe: Toronto police

Police say a missing two-year-old girl and her mother who were last seen in Etobicoke have been found safe. The child and her mother were located around 6:50 a.m. Thursday after being last seen at a...

updated

22m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.

12h ago

1:39
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?

Last May, the Canadian government announced a plan that would allow Canadians to renew their passports online by the fall of 2023. It never happened. Pat Taney finds out why.

14h ago

2:23
Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out
Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out

They're Canada's largest bloc of voters and gave Justin Trudeau three terms in office. But new polling from Abacus found Millennials are now focused on economic considerations, and would prefer to see Pierre Poilievre as Prime Minister.
2:16
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday

Mild temperatures will persist throughout the week as a warmer-than-usual February continues in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. Here's when to expect a significant, arctic cooldown.
4:04
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man

Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.
More Videos