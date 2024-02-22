Anti-doping law nets first prison sentence for therapist who helped sprinters get drugs

By The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 2:30 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 2:43 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The first person charged for violating a 2020 law that forbids conspiracies to taint international sports events through performance-enhancing drugs received a three-month prison sentence.

Federal prosecutors used the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act to charge Eric Lira, a Texas-based therapist, with supplying human-growth hormone and other performance enhancers to a pair of Nigerian athletes who were regulars on NCAA, Olympic and world championship podiums.

Lira pleaded guilty in May.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the message the prison sentence sends “is especially important this year with the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Paris. It is imperative that those tempted to supply performance-enhancing drugs to Olympians understand the severity of their actions.”

Regulators at the World Anti-Doping Agency lobbied against key parts of the Rodchenkov Act, which passed without dissent through both houses of Congress before it was signed by then-President Donald Trump.

Two athletes Lira dealt with — Blessing Okagbare and Divine Oduduru — are serving multi-year bans. Meanwhile, prosecutors have expanded their probe to charge coaches who worked with Lira in the leadup to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency called the sentencing a breakthrough that has put teeth into anti-doping rules.

“This ongoing collaboration between anti-doping organizations, law enforcement, and other federal agencies will continue to impose meaningful consequences for those who conspire against clean athletes and fair sport,” USADA CEO Travis Tygart said.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

1m ago

Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family
Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family

A man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., committed an act of terrorism fuelled by white nationalist ideology, an Ontario judge ruled Thursday in sentencing him to life in prison...

2h ago

31 arrested, 100-plus charges laid in Peel street racing incidents dating back to last year
31 arrested, 100-plus charges laid in Peel street racing incidents dating back to last year

Peel police say 31 people have been arrested and over 100 charges laid as a result of street racing incidents late last year. Investigators say on Nov. 18, 2023, as many as 150 vehicles were seen at...

40m ago

OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust
OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust

Provincial police say hundreds of guns have been seized and hundreds of charges laid as a result of a cross border investigation involving U.S. Homeland Security. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

1h ago

Top Stories

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

1m ago

Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family
Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family

A man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., committed an act of terrorism fuelled by white nationalist ideology, an Ontario judge ruled Thursday in sentencing him to life in prison...

2h ago

31 arrested, 100-plus charges laid in Peel street racing incidents dating back to last year
31 arrested, 100-plus charges laid in Peel street racing incidents dating back to last year

Peel police say 31 people have been arrested and over 100 charges laid as a result of street racing incidents late last year. Investigators say on Nov. 18, 2023, as many as 150 vehicles were seen at...

40m ago

OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust
OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust

Provincial police say hundreds of guns have been seized and hundreds of charges laid as a result of a cross border investigation involving U.S. Homeland Security. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.

20h ago

1:39
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?

Last May, the Canadian government announced a plan that would allow Canadians to renew their passports online by the fall of 2023. It never happened. Pat Taney finds out why.

22h ago

2:23
Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out
Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out

They're Canada's largest bloc of voters and gave Justin Trudeau three terms in office. But new polling from Abacus found Millennials are now focused on economic considerations, and would prefer to see Pierre Poilievre as Prime Minister.
2:16
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday

Mild temperatures will persist throughout the week as a warmer-than-usual February continues in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. Here's when to expect a significant, arctic cooldown.
4:04
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man

Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.
More Videos