Cascades reports $57M Q4 loss compared with $27M loss a year earlier

A Cascades plant is seen in Laval, Que. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Cascades Inc. says it will close its napkin plant in Laval at the end of June next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 22, 2024 9:28 am.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 9:42 am.

KINGSEY FALLS, Que. — Cascades Inc. reported a loss of $57 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $27 million a year earlier.

The paper and packaging company says its fourth-quarter loss amounted to 57 cents per share compared with a loss of 27 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Sales for the quarter totalled $1.14 billion, about the same as a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Cascades says it earned five cents per share in its fourth quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 22 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Cascades announced earlier this month that will close three plants as part of changes to its containerboard operations that will affect 310 employees.

The company said its corrugated medium mill in Trenton, Ont., that is currently idled will not restart operations, while converting plants in Belleville, Ont., and Newtown, Conn., will close by May 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CAS)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Veltman's attack on Muslim family in London Ont., was terrorism, judge rules at sentencing
Veltman's attack on Muslim family in London Ont., was terrorism, judge rules at sentencing

A judge has ruled that Nathaniel Veltman's fatal 2021 attack on members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., constituted terrorist activity. Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of...

49m ago

Watermain break shuts down stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale
Watermain break shuts down stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale

A large watermain break has shut down a stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale on Thursday morning. Toronto police say crews are on scene to deal with the break on Broadview between Victor and Riverdale...

1h ago

'He means everything': Auston Matthews hits 50 at record-breaking speed in Arizona
'He means everything': Auston Matthews hits 50 at record-breaking speed in Arizona

Auston Matthews opened up his house to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Then the Maple Leafs took over the Arizona Coyotes' house. How fitting it is that Matthews — who has set up a residency atop the...

1h ago

Man stabbed in chest during fight in downtown Toronto
Man stabbed in chest during fight in downtown Toronto

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto early Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Church and Shuter streets around 3:45 a.m. Toronto...

15m ago

Top Stories

Veltman's attack on Muslim family in London Ont., was terrorism, judge rules at sentencing
Veltman's attack on Muslim family in London Ont., was terrorism, judge rules at sentencing

A judge has ruled that Nathaniel Veltman's fatal 2021 attack on members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., constituted terrorist activity. Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of...

49m ago

Watermain break shuts down stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale
Watermain break shuts down stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale

A large watermain break has shut down a stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale on Thursday morning. Toronto police say crews are on scene to deal with the break on Broadview between Victor and Riverdale...

1h ago

'He means everything': Auston Matthews hits 50 at record-breaking speed in Arizona
'He means everything': Auston Matthews hits 50 at record-breaking speed in Arizona

Auston Matthews opened up his house to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Then the Maple Leafs took over the Arizona Coyotes' house. How fitting it is that Matthews — who has set up a residency atop the...

1h ago

Man stabbed in chest during fight in downtown Toronto
Man stabbed in chest during fight in downtown Toronto

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto early Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Church and Shuter streets around 3:45 a.m. Toronto...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.

15h ago

1:39
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?

Last May, the Canadian government announced a plan that would allow Canadians to renew their passports online by the fall of 2023. It never happened. Pat Taney finds out why.

18h ago

2:23
Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out
Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out

They're Canada's largest bloc of voters and gave Justin Trudeau three terms in office. But new polling from Abacus found Millennials are now focused on economic considerations, and would prefer to see Pierre Poilievre as Prime Minister.
2:16
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday

Mild temperatures will persist throughout the week as a warmer-than-usual February continues in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. Here's when to expect a significant, arctic cooldown.
4:04
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man

Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.
More Videos