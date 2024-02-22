Change of venue denied for Michigan school shooter’s father

FILE -James Crumbley, father of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, appears in court for a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charges in Rochester Hills, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. James Crumbley, the father of a Michigan school shooter wants jurors from a different county to decide his involuntary manslaughter case, arguing that he can't get a fair trial because of excessive publicity and his wife's recent conviction. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 4:38 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 4:42 pm.

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Thursday denied a change of venue request made by the father of a Michigan school shooter in his involuntary manslaughter case.

James Crumbley wanted jurors from a different county to hear the case, arguing that he could not get a fair trial because of widespread publicity and his wife’s recent conviction.

“They have been clearly convicted in the court of public opinion,” defense lawyer Mariell Lehman said in a court filing Feb. 14.

It’s unusual in Michigan to change the location of a trial or to bring in jurors from another county.

James Crumbley, 47, is accused of making a gun accessible to Ethan Crumbley and failing to get mental health care for his son.

The 15-year-old killed four students and wounded more during a mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021.

Jury selection in the father’s Oakland County trial is scheduled for March 5.

Jennifer Crumbley, 45, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Feb. 6 and is awaiting her sentence. Ethan Crumbley, who is now 17, pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism and is serving a life prison sentence with no chance for no parole.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

1h ago

Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family
Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family

The murder of four members of a Muslim family in southwestern Ontario by a self-described white nationalist was an act of terrorism, a judge ruled Thursday as she sentenced the man to life in prison with...

1h ago

31 arrested, 100-plus charges laid in Peel street racing incidents dating back to last year
31 arrested, 100-plus charges laid in Peel street racing incidents dating back to last year

Peel police say 31 people have been arrested and over 100 charges laid as a result of street racing incidents late last year. Investigators say on Nov. 18, 2023, as many as 150 vehicles were seen at...

2h ago

OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust
OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust

Provincial police say hundreds of guns have been seized and hundreds of charges laid as a result of a cross border investigation involving U.S. Homeland Security. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

3h ago

