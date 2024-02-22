Lynx Air shutting down Monday after filing for creditor protection

Lynx Air Logo is shown in this undated handout photo. Low-cost carrier Lynx Air says it is ceasing operations on Monday after filing for creditor protection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Lynx Air *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 22, 2024 8:32 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 9:26 pm.

CALGARY — Low-cost airline Lynx Air says it is ceasing operations on Monday after filing for creditor protection.

The Calgary-based company said it had obtained an initial order from the Alberta Court of King’s Bench under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

In a news release announcing the shutdown Thursday evening, the airline cited “significant headwinds” over the past year including rising costs, high fuel prices, exchange rates, increasing airport charges and a difficult economic and regulatory environment.

“Operating as an ultra low-cost carrier, Lynx launched its inaugural flight in April 2022, growing its fleet and number of destinations while doubling its volume of passengers over the past two years,” the company said. 

“However, despite substantial growth in the business, ongoing operational improvements, cost reductions and efforts to explore a sale or merger, the challenges facing the company’s business have become too significant to overcome.”

Lynx said flights will be operating until 12:01 a.m. MT on Monday.

It is advising passengers with existing bookings to contact their credit card company to secure refunds for pre-booked travel. 

“Every effort is being made to assist passengers at this time,” the release said. 

“Lynx would like to extend sincere gratitude to its loyal customers, dedicated employees and business partners for their commitment and dedication to the company.”

Canada’s transport minister said he’s thinking of those who are affected by the news.

“For any travellers that had a return flight booked with Lynx, I expect Lynx to help you get back home as soon as possible,” Pablo Rodriguez said in a statement posted on social media. “I expect Lynx to fully refund you if your fare won’t be honoured.

“My office has been in touch with Lynx, we will continue to communicate with all parties, and we’ve convened calls with other airlines to see how they can help, to ensure that passengers are put first.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection
Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection

Lynx Air will cease operations next week after filing for creditor protection, the Canadian airline confirmed. The low-cost airline cited several factors, including rising operating costs, high fuel...

30m ago

YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation
YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation

A disturbing and graphic anti-abortion assembly at a Keswick, Ont. high school has left students shaken and looking for answers. Grade 11 and 12 students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy say...

54m ago

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

3h ago

17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing
17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to a random assault and stabbing at a TTC subway station last week. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30...

3h ago

Top Stories

Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection
Canada's Lynx Air to cease operations after filing for creditor protection

Lynx Air will cease operations next week after filing for creditor protection, the Canadian airline confirmed. The low-cost airline cited several factors, including rising operating costs, high fuel...

30m ago

YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation
YCDSB high school students left shocked after graphic anti-abortion presentation

A disturbing and graphic anti-abortion assembly at a Keswick, Ont. high school has left students shaken and looking for answers. Grade 11 and 12 students at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Academy say...

54m ago

ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister
ServiceOntario savings come from government no longer paying leasing costs: minister

The Ford government says the purported cost savings from moving nine ServiceOntario locations into Staples Canada stores comes from the government no longer paying leasing costs for independent owners...

3h ago

17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing
17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to a random assault and stabbing at a TTC subway station last week. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly
Students speak out after 'disturbing' anti-abortion assembly

A disturbing and graphic assembly at a Catholic secondary school in Keswick has left students shaken. As Tina Yazdani reports, they're speaking out after being exposed to anti-abortion material.

4h ago

0:46
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario
Record-setting 274 guns seized in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have teamed up with U.S. Homeland Security in the biggest firearms seizure in the province's history. More than $3 million worth of illegal guns and drugs were seized during the operation.

6h ago

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.
3:25
The issue that could ultimately topple the Trudeau government
The issue that could ultimately topple the Trudeau government

If the Trudeau government does not introduce a pharmacare bill soon, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has threatened to walk away from the supply-and-confidence deal. Caryn Ceolin with more on what will happen if the deal dies.
2:50
A violent start to the year with Toronto seeing a major spike in gun violence
A violent start to the year with Toronto seeing a major spike in gun violence

As a North York neighbourhood continues to reel from the random bus stop shootings over the weekend, some community leaders are raising the alarm bells over a major spike in gun violence. Shauna Hunt reports.
More Videos