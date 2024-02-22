Farmers from 10 EU countries join forces – and tractors – to protest agricultural policies

Czech farmers walk by tractors at the Hodonín/Holíč, Czech-Slovakia border crossing, in Czech Republic, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. Czech farmers were driving their tractors and other vehicles to the country’s borders on Thursday to meet their colleagues from neighboring countries and join forces in their protests against European Union agriculture policies, bureaucracy and overall conditions for their business. (Vaclav Salek/CTK via AP) /CTK via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 6:04 am.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 6:12 am.

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech farmers were driving their tractors and other vehicles to several border crossings on Thursday to meet their colleagues from neighboring countries and join forces in their protests against European Union agriculture policies, bureaucracy and overall conditions for their business.

Farmers complain that the 27-nation EU’s environmental policies, such as the Green Deal, which calls for limits on the use of chemicals and on greenhouse gas emissions, limit their business and make their products more expensive than non-EU imports.

The farmers also complain about low prices for their products and say grain and other agriculture products coming from Ukraine and Latin America negatively affect the market.

The farmers met their colleagues from neighboring Germany, Poland and Slovakia at a number of border crossings. Farmers from 10 EU countries, ranging from Central Europe to the Baltics and the Balkans, were participating in the protest, organizers said.

The farmers invited Czech Agriculture Minister Marek Vyborny, his Slovak counterpart Richard Takac, and the representatives of farmers from Poland and Hungary to rally at a Czech-Slovak border crossing known as Hodonin-Holic, which was blocked by hundreds of tractors.

“We don’t protest against the EU, we protest against the wrong decisions by the European Commission,” said Andrej Gajdos from the Slovak Chamber of Agriculture and Food.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in 20s stabbed in chest in downtown Toronto
Man in 20s stabbed in chest in downtown Toronto

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto early Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Church and Shuter streets around 3:45 a.m. Paramedics...

43m ago

Toronto police searching for missing child, 2, and mother
Toronto police searching for missing child, 2, and mother

Toronto police are searching for a missing two-year-old girl who was last seen with her mother on Wednesday, adding that investigators are concerned for the child's safety. Authorities said two-year-old...

6h ago

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Brampton crash
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Brampton crash

A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after crashing into another vehicle in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were called to the Castlemore Road and Valleycreek Drive area at around...

8h ago

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews hits 50-goal mark against hometown team
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews hits 50-goal mark against hometown team

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews has scored his 50th and 51st goal of the season in just his 54th game. The red-hot Matthews hit the milestone with a goal in the first period against the...

6h ago

Top Stories

Man in 20s stabbed in chest in downtown Toronto
Man in 20s stabbed in chest in downtown Toronto

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto early Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Church and Shuter streets around 3:45 a.m. Paramedics...

43m ago

Toronto police searching for missing child, 2, and mother
Toronto police searching for missing child, 2, and mother

Toronto police are searching for a missing two-year-old girl who was last seen with her mother on Wednesday, adding that investigators are concerned for the child's safety. Authorities said two-year-old...

6h ago

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Brampton crash
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Brampton crash

A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after crashing into another vehicle in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were called to the Castlemore Road and Valleycreek Drive area at around...

8h ago

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews hits 50-goal mark against hometown team
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews hits 50-goal mark against hometown team

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews has scored his 50th and 51st goal of the season in just his 54th game. The red-hot Matthews hit the milestone with a goal in the first period against the...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.

11h ago

1:39
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?

Last May, the Canadian government announced a plan that would allow Canadians to renew their passports online by the fall of 2023. It never happened. Pat Taney finds out why.

13h ago

2:23
Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out
Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out

They're Canada's largest bloc of voters and gave Justin Trudeau three terms in office. But new polling from Abacus found Millennials are now focused on economic considerations, and would prefer to see Pierre Poilievre as Prime Minister.
2:16
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday

Mild temperatures will persist throughout the week as a warmer-than-usual February continues in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. Here's when to expect a significant, arctic cooldown.
4:04
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man

Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.
More Videos