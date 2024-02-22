Father of man who killed Quebec officer says mentally ill son fell through the cracks

The father of a Quebec man who killed a provincial police officer last year says he had hoped his son would have been arrested and hospitalized before he could hurt someone. Police tape cordons off the scene after a Quebec provincial police officer was killed while trying to arrest a man in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 22, 2024 12:15 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 12:26 pm.

MONTREAL — The father of a Quebec man who killed a provincial police officer last year says he had hoped his son would have been arrested and hospitalized before he could hurt someone.

Serge Brouillard told a coroner’s inquest today he had expected a complaint filed with police by another family member would have gotten his son the help he needed.

On March 27, provincial police Sgt. Maureen Breau and three other officers showed up to Isaac Brouillard Lessard’s apartment to arrest him for uttering threats and for breaking probation.

The 35-year-old stabbed Breau to death and seriously injured her partner at the home in Louiseville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal, and he was shot dead by police moments later.

Serge Brouillard described his son as an intelligent lover of nature who played high-level soccer as a youth and was always ready to help others around him.

But Brouillard says his son also suffered from mental illness and that the 35-year-old fell through the cracks in the health system.

Coroner Géhane Kamel told the father today that since the beginning of the inquiry, at least six families have written to her to say they sympathized with him and were dealing with a similar situation. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family
Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family

A man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years, as a judge ruled that the actions of the "admitted white nationalist"...

8m ago

OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust
OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust

Provincial police say hundreds of guns have been seized and hundreds of charges laid as a result of a cross border investigation involving U.S. Homeland Security. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

39m ago

TTC warned in advance about deficiencies in lead up to Scarborough RT derailment
TTC warned in advance about deficiencies in lead up to Scarborough RT derailment

The TTC had been warned in advance about deficiencies leading up to the derailment of the Scarborough RT last July, according to four independent external consultant reports. The advocacy group TTCRiders...

31m ago

Watermain break shuts down stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale
Watermain break shuts down stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale

A large watermain break has shut down a stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale on Thursday morning. Toronto police say crews are on scene to deal with the break on Broadview between Victor and Riverdale...

3h ago

Top Stories

Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family
Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family

A man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years, as a judge ruled that the actions of the "admitted white nationalist"...

8m ago

OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust
OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust

Provincial police say hundreds of guns have been seized and hundreds of charges laid as a result of a cross border investigation involving U.S. Homeland Security. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

39m ago

TTC warned in advance about deficiencies in lead up to Scarborough RT derailment
TTC warned in advance about deficiencies in lead up to Scarborough RT derailment

The TTC had been warned in advance about deficiencies leading up to the derailment of the Scarborough RT last July, according to four independent external consultant reports. The advocacy group TTCRiders...

31m ago

Watermain break shuts down stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale
Watermain break shuts down stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale

A large watermain break has shut down a stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale on Thursday morning. Toronto police say crews are on scene to deal with the break on Broadview between Victor and Riverdale...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.

17h ago

1:39
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?

Last May, the Canadian government announced a plan that would allow Canadians to renew their passports online by the fall of 2023. It never happened. Pat Taney finds out why.

19h ago

2:23
Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out
Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out

They're Canada's largest bloc of voters and gave Justin Trudeau three terms in office. But new polling from Abacus found Millennials are now focused on economic considerations, and would prefer to see Pierre Poilievre as Prime Minister.
2:16
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday

Mild temperatures will persist throughout the week as a warmer-than-usual February continues in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. Here's when to expect a significant, arctic cooldown.
4:04
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man

Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.
More Videos