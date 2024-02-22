Fire engulfs 2 buildings in Spanish city of Valencia, injuring at least 13 people

A housing block burns in Valencia, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. The cause of the fire is unknown and if there are any victims. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

By Alberto Saiz, The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 2:39 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 3:27 pm.

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — A fire engulfed two residential buildings in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia on Thursday, injuring at least 13 people, officials said.

Firefighters rushed to the scene in the city center where flames could be seen bursting from windows of the 14-story residential building where the blaze apparently started. Residents could be seen trapped on balconies waiting for rescue.

Soldiers from Spain’s Military Emergency Unit were also deployed and medics set up a large tent to tend to the injured on the scene.

The fire sent clouds of black smoke billowing skyward that could be seen from afar.

The fire began in the early evening and spread to an adjacent building, state news agency Efe reported. Initial emergency service reports said there were at least 13 people injured with fractures, burns and smoke inhalation. The 13 included six firefighters.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez posted a tweet on the X platform saying he was “shocked by the terrible fire in a building in Valencia” adding that he had offered the city “all the help that is necessary.”

“I want to convey my solidarity to all the people affected and recognition to all the emergency personnel already deployed at the scene,” Sánchez said.

Alberto Saiz, The Associated Press




