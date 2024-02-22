Guinness World Records annuls ‘oldest dog ever’ title for a dead Portuguese canine after an inquiry

By The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 8:16 am.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 8:26 am.

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Guinness World Records has ruled against a Portuguese dog that died last year keeping the title of oldest canine ever.

Following a review, GWR said Thursday it “no longer has the evidence it needs to support Bobi’s claim as the record holder.”

Bobi, a reportedly 31-year-old guard dog, had lived on a farm in the village of Conqueiros in Portugal with its owner, Leonel Costa. He was proclaimed as the world’s oldest living dog and oldest dog ever in February 2023. Said to have been born on May 11, 1992, he died last October.

GWR said it opened an investigation following concerns raised by veterinarians and other experts, both privately and publicly, and media investigations.

“We take tremendous pride in ensuring as best we can the accuracy and integrity of all our record titles,” Mark McKinley, GWR’s Director of Records, who conducted the review, said in a statement.

The group had suspended the title pending the review announced last month.

“We of course require evidence for all Guinness World Records titles we monitor, often a minimum of two statements from witnesses and subject experts,” McKinley said.

He said they also considered pictures, video and, where appropriate, data provided by technology relevant to the achievement.

GWR said they found that a lack of evidence from Bobi’s microchip data left them with no conclusive evidence of Bobi’s date of birth.

McKinley said that it was too early to speak about a new record holder.

“It’s going to take a long time for microchip uptake around the world to catch up with pet ownership, especially of older pets,” he said.

“Until that time, we’ll require documentary evidence for all years of a pet’s life,” he said.

Bobi was a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed that has an average life expectancy of about 10 to 14 years.

In an emailed statement in January, his owner defended the title, saying Guinness World Records had spent a year checking the record claim.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Watermain break shuts down stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale
Watermain break shuts down stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale

A large watermain break has shut down a stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale on Thursday morning. Toronto police say crews are on scene to deal with the break on Broadview between Victor and Riverdale...

4m ago

'He means everything': Auston Matthews hits 50 at record-breaking speed in Arizona
'He means everything': Auston Matthews hits 50 at record-breaking speed in Arizona

Auston Matthews opened up his house to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Then the Maple Leafs took over the Arizona Coyotes' house. How fitting it is that Matthews — who has set up a residency atop the...

22m ago

Man stabbed in chest during fight in downtown Toronto
Man stabbed in chest during fight in downtown Toronto

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto early Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Church and Shuter streets around 3:45 a.m. Toronto...

2h ago

Missing 2-year-old girl and mother found safe: Toronto police
Missing 2-year-old girl and mother found safe: Toronto police

Police say a missing two-year-old girl and her mother who were last seen in Etobicoke have been found safe. The child and her mother were located around 6:50 a.m. Thursday after being last seen at a...

updated

1h ago

