HIV/AIDS activist Hydeia Broadbent, known for her inspirational talks as a young child, dies at 39

FILE - AIDS activist Mary Fisher kisses 12-year-old Hydeia Broadbent, a youngster who also has AIDS as they were both addressing the evening session of the 1996 GOP convention in San Diego Monday, Aug. 12, 1996. Broadbent, a prominent HIV/AIDS activist known for her inspirational talks in the 1990s as a young child to reduce the stigma surrounding the virus she was born with, has died. She was 39. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File) AP1996

By Rio Yamat And Terry Tang, The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 1:22 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 1:57 pm.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hydeia Broadbent, a prominent HIV/AIDS activist known for her inspirational talks in the 1990s as a young child to reduce the stigma surrounding the virus she was born with, has died. She was 39.

Broadbent’s father announced her death in a Facebook post, saying she had died unexpectedly “after living with Aids since birth,” but did not provide more details.

“Despite facing numerous challenges throughout her life,” Loren Broadbent wrote, ‘Hydeia remained determined to spread hope and positivity through education around Hiv/AIDS.” HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, attacks the body’s immune system and is the virus that causes AIDS.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Broadbent died Tuesday in Las Vegas. Her cause and manner of death has not yet been determined.

Broadbent was adopted in Las Vegas by her parents Patricia and Loren Broadbent as a baby, but her health condition wasn’t known until she became seriously ill at 3. By age 5, Broadbent had developed full-blown AIDS.

Patricia Broadbent began giving talks to local groups about the hardship of raising a child with AIDS, and little Hydeia listened, soaking in all she heard.

Soon, Hydeia Broadbent was speaking before the crowds.

She made the talk show circuit as a child, met the president and first lady, spoke at the 1996 Republican National Convention, starred in a television special on Nickelodeon with Magic Johnson, and was featured on a segment on ABC’s “20/20.”

A 7-year-old Broadbent became a national symbol of HIV when she joined Johnson on the 1992 Nickelodeon special, where the basketball legend talked about his own HIV diagnosis. The teary-eyed girl pleaded that all she wanted was for “people (to) know that we’re just normal people.”

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Johnson said he was devastated by news of her death and remembered Broadbent as an activist and hero who “changed the world with her bravery.”

“By speaking out at such a young age, she helped so many people, young and old, because she wasn’t afraid to share her story and allowed everyone to see that those living with HIV and AIDS were everyday people and should be treated with respect,” Johnson wrote. “Cookie and I are praying for the Broadbent family and everyone that knew and loved Hydeia.”

Rio Yamat And Terry Tang, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 teens arrested in alleged attempted jewelry store robbery in Markham
5 teens arrested in alleged attempted jewelry store robbery in Markham

Police have arrested five teens in connection to an alleged attempted robbery at a jewelry store in Markham, and also recovered a vehicle believed to be involved in a carjacking in Toronto. Around 5...

6m ago

Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family
Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family

A man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., committed an act of terrorism fuelled by white nationalist ideology, an Ontario judge ruled Thursday in sentencing him to life in prison...

43m ago

OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust
OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust

Provincial police say hundreds of guns have been seized and hundreds of charges laid as a result of a cross border investigation involving U.S. Homeland Security. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

10m ago

TTC warned in advance about deficiencies in lead up to Scarborough RT derailment
TTC warned in advance about deficiencies in lead up to Scarborough RT derailment

The TTC had been warned in advance about deficiencies leading up to the derailment of the Scarborough RT last July, according to four independent external consultant reports. The advocacy group TTCRiders...

2h ago

Top Stories

5 teens arrested in alleged attempted jewelry store robbery in Markham
5 teens arrested in alleged attempted jewelry store robbery in Markham

Police have arrested five teens in connection to an alleged attempted robbery at a jewelry store in Markham, and also recovered a vehicle believed to be involved in a carjacking in Toronto. Around 5...

6m ago

Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family
Veltman gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years for fatal London Ont., attack on Muslim family

A man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., committed an act of terrorism fuelled by white nationalist ideology, an Ontario judge ruled Thursday in sentencing him to life in prison...

43m ago

OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust
OPP, U.S. Homeland Security seize more than 270 guns in record-breaking joint bust

Provincial police say hundreds of guns have been seized and hundreds of charges laid as a result of a cross border investigation involving U.S. Homeland Security. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

10m ago

TTC warned in advance about deficiencies in lead up to Scarborough RT derailment
TTC warned in advance about deficiencies in lead up to Scarborough RT derailment

The TTC had been warned in advance about deficiencies leading up to the derailment of the Scarborough RT last July, according to four independent external consultant reports. The advocacy group TTCRiders...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week
Potential for double-digit temperatures in Toronto this week

February is quickly shaping up as one of the better months in recent memory regarding warmer-than-usual temperatures. That trend continues this week, with double digits possible on Thursday. Here are the latest details on your extended forecast.

18h ago

1:39
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?
Whatever happened to the plan for online passport renewal in Canada?

Last May, the Canadian government announced a plan that would allow Canadians to renew their passports online by the fall of 2023. It never happened. Pat Taney finds out why.

21h ago

2:23
Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out
Millennial voters put Trudeau in power - now they want him out

They're Canada's largest bloc of voters and gave Justin Trudeau three terms in office. But new polling from Abacus found Millennials are now focused on economic considerations, and would prefer to see Pierre Poilievre as Prime Minister.
2:16
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday
Mild stretch to continue this week with sudden cooldown by Friday

Mild temperatures will persist throughout the week as a warmer-than-usual February continues in Toronto and much of southern Ontario. Here's when to expect a significant, arctic cooldown.
4:04
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man
Proper housing finally found for young autistic man

Aidan Crooks spent more than a year in a psychiatric ward because there was no where else for him to go. The autistic 24-year-old had become violent and his family was desperate to get him the right care. He has it now while many others still wait.
More Videos