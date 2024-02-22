The Big Story

Canadian politicians vs … PornHub?

A person using a laptop
A person using a laptop. (Photo by Kaitlyn Baker)

By Analysis by The Big Story

Posted February 22, 2024 8:12 am.

In today’s Big Story Podcast, most people would support the concept of preventing children from accessing online pornography. But the devil is in the details. How exactly do you do that? And what level of privacy will you ask adults to give up to make it happen.

A bill currently sitting in committee has this very goal, but no details yet to go with it. It may involve asking sites like industry leader PornHub to access users’ identification. It may even require facial recognition software. PornHub, meanwhile, is saying it won’t break the law, but it also might just decide to block all Canadians from the site, just to be safe.

Stephanie Taylor is a parliament hill reporter with The Canadian Press. “What [this legislation] could very well run the risk of doing is simply driving people, young people or others, to simply darker, kind of more seedy corners of the internet, to companies and sites that will not be willing to follow the laws,” says Taylor.

So Canadian politicians are trying to legislate pornography, how messy might this get?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Top Stories

Watermain break shuts down stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale
Watermain break shuts down stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale

A large watermain break has shut down a stretch of Broadview Avenue in Riverdale on Thursday morning. Toronto police say crews are on scene to deal with the break on Broadview between Victor and Riverdale...

5m ago

'He means everything': Auston Matthews hits 50 at record-breaking speed in Arizona
'He means everything': Auston Matthews hits 50 at record-breaking speed in Arizona

Auston Matthews opened up his house to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Then the Maple Leafs took over the Arizona Coyotes' house. How fitting it is that Matthews — who has set up a residency atop the...

22m ago

Man stabbed in chest during fight in downtown Toronto
Man stabbed in chest during fight in downtown Toronto

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto early Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Church and Shuter streets around 3:45 a.m. Toronto...

2h ago

Missing 2-year-old girl and mother found safe: Toronto police
Missing 2-year-old girl and mother found safe: Toronto police

Police say a missing two-year-old girl and her mother who were last seen in Etobicoke have been found safe. The child and her mother were located around 6:50 a.m. Thursday after being last seen at a...

updated

1h ago

