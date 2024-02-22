Live updates | Attackers open fire in the West Bank, killing 1 Israeli and wounding others

By The Associated Press

Posted February 22, 2024 2:11 am.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 2:26 am.

Israeli police say three gunmen opened fire on the road near a checkpoint in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, killing one Israeli and wounding at least eight, as violence persists in the territory.

Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s War Cabinet, said late Wednesday that new attempts are underway to reach a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas that could pause the war in Gaza. But unless Hamas agrees to release the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza, he said, Israel will launch a ground offensive into the crowded southern city of Rafah during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Israel’s war in Gaza has driven some 80% of the population of 2.3 million from their homes. Most heeded Israeli orders to flee south and around 1.5 million are packed into Rafah near the border with Egypt.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage. About a fourth of some 130 captives still being held are believed to be dead. Israel has laid waste to much of the Palestinian territory in response. Gaza’s Health Ministry estimates more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Currently:

— Iran accuses Israel of a sabotage attack after explosions strike a natural gas pipeline.

— United Airlines says it will restart flights to Israel in March.

— Spain’s prime minister discusses the Israel-Hamas war with Morocco’s king.

— An attempt by U.K. lawmakers to vote on a cease-fire in Gaza descends into chaos.

— Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war.

Here’s the latest:

ATTACKERS OPEN FIRE ON A BUSY WEST BANK CHECKPOINT, LEAVING 1 DEAD AND AT LEAST 8 WOUNDED

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli police say three gunmen opened fire on the road near a checkpoint in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, killing one Israeli and wounding at least eight, including several critically.

Police said the attackers took advantage of the slow morning traffic around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on the main highway east of Jerusalem and opened fire with automatic weapons at cars waiting near a checkpoint.

Security forces at the site killed two of the gunmen. A third was found during searches of the area afterward and was detained.

