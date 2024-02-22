17-year-old boy arrested in TTC subway station stabbing

Wilson station
Toronto police said officers were called to the TTC subway station in North York at 5:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. In an update from investigators, it's alleged that a man was on the subway platform when he became involved in an altercation with another man and a teen girl. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 22, 2024 5:54 pm.

Last Updated February 22, 2024 6:02 pm.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection to a random assault and stabbing at a TTC subway station last week.

Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, for reports of a stabbing.

Police said a 52-year-old man was walking off a subway at the station when he got into a fight on the platform with a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. The man was assaulted and stabbed, according to police.

The man was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The girl was arrested at the scene while the male suspect ran away.

Investigators believe the victim and suspects did not know each other.

Last week, police charged the 14-year-old with offences including assault with a weapon and aggravated assault. She cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

On Thursday, authorities arrested a 17-year-old boy from Toronto. He’s been charged with assault, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. The accused was expected to appear in court this morning.

He was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Suspect photos of the 17-year-old have been removed from circulation.

