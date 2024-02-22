Mayor of Gatineau resigns citing difficult climate for municipal politicians

Gatineau Mayor France Belisle takes part in a new conference as the the Federation of Canadian Municipalities Big City Mayors' meet in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 22, 2024 3:05 pm.

MONTREAL — The mayor of Gatineau, Que., has abruptly resigned her post, citing a difficult climate for municipal politicians in the province.

France Bélisle says her resignation takes effect immediately, adding that she made the decision to preserve her health and her integrity.

Bélisle says she has been witness to personal attacks that go beyond normal political criticism, including death threats.

She also told a brief news conference today that she does not want to be associated with certain upcoming decisions.

Bélisle also called on the provincial government to reflect on the plight of municipal politicians, citing other cases where politicians have quit or taken a leave of absence.

Bélisle was elected the first female mayor of Gatineau, which is across the river from Ottawa, in November 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

